Ambrose Akinmusire's 'Owl Song' Earns Critical Acclaim

You can hear Owl Song and get it on vinyl and CD here. Ambrose Akinmusire performs at The Racket in New York City on January 12 as part of NYC Winter Jazzfest and brings Owl Song on tour with Frisell and Riley later this month. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ambrose Akinmusire's Nonesuch debut album, Owl Song, featuring guitarist Bill Frisell and drummer Herlin Riley, has received critical acclaim since its release in December, including being named among the year's best by the New York Times, Jazzwise, Tidal, Tom Moon, Peter Margasak, ArtsFuse, and the Irish Times, which in a four-and-a-half-star review by Philip Watson exclaims: "Akinmusire is a generational talent ... From the first notes of the opening title track you know you are in a place of great beauty ... One of the jazz albums of the year."The five-star DownBeat review by Frank Alkyer concurs, saying: "A quiet rush of gorgeous sound where space, tone and beauty come together in one of the most impactful albums of 2023 ... This is one of the most interesting recordings to come along in a very long time by one of the most interesting artists of our time."The Wall Street Journal's Larry Blumenfeld is similarly effusive in his review, writing: "When Messrs. Akinmusire and Frisell alternate harmonized pairs of notes ... it sounds like a tiny, joyous celebration ... There's an alluring calm throughout the album and an unrestrained flow that defies style. Gorgeous details abound."The Financial Times' Mike Hobart is similarly effusive in his four-star review, saying: "Ambrose Akinmusire's tonal control, focused fluency and effortless circular breathing make him the standout trumpeter of his generation ... The one-off ensemble becomes a heavenly match.""Akinmusire opens a fresh chapter in his career with the quietly magnificent Owl Song, arguably his most accomplished recording yet," adds Charles Waring in his four-star Record Collector review. "Accompanied by the softly dazzling fretwork of guitar maestro Bill Frisell and drummer Herlin Riley's undulating polyrhythms, Akinmusire creates a series of wonderfully subdued yet beautifully serene pieces."Uncut exclaims: "This is subtly profound music, full of meditative, focused beauty."You can hear Owl Song and get it on vinyl and CD here. Ambrose Akinmusire performs at The Racket in New York City on January 12 as part of NYC Winter Jazzfest and brings Owl Song on tour with Frisell and Riley later this month.



