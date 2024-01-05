Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Music Industry 05/01/2024

Virgin Music Group Acquires Saban Music Latin

Virgin Music Group Acquires Saban Music Latin
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Virgin Music Group (VMG), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced the acquisition of Saban Music Latin. Under the terms of the transaction, Virgin Music Group will acquire Saban Music Latin's catalogue and Virgin Music Group will release future albums by selected Saban Music Latin's artists.

Selected artists included in Saban Music Latin's catalogue are: German Montero; Fuerza De Tijuana; Reykon; Jon Z; Almighty; Jesus Mendoza; Banda Cruz De Oro; Michael Stuart; Abel Zazueta Y Los De Culiacan.

Saban Music Latin's roster of leading artists include Chesca, Loyal Lobos, and YoGambii. Chesca is a Puerto Rican singer songwriter with two #1 Latin Billboard singles, who has collaborated with the industry's biggest stars, including Pitbull, Offset, Don Omar, and Grupo Firme. Loyal Lobos is a Colombian singer/songwriter - named by Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Spotify as an "artist to watch" this year. YoGambii, with his one-of-a-kind distinctive voice, is making inroads in the fast-growing trap Latin movement and has recently collaborated with Luar La L.

In recent years, Virgin Music Group has partnered with some of the most dynamic artists and labels in Latin music to achieve critical and commercial success, most notably in 2023 with Eslabon Armado (DEL Records), whose smash single "Ella Baila Sola" achieved chart-breaking success, becoming one of the biggest global music stories of this year, and kickstarting a phenomenal breakout year for música Mexicana. The addition of Saban Music Latin's roster perfectly complements Virgin Music Group's artist roster, which already includes Latin stars such as Pepe Aguilar, Sech, Grupo Firme, Tainy, Dalex, Luis Alfonso Partida, El Yaki, ANAVITORIA, Dani Flow, Angela Aguilar, and Grupo Recluta among others. VMG is committed to further expanding the reach and success of Latin Music globally, and currently operates divisions in eight Latin markets, including Mexico, the Andean region, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, and the U.S.
Haim Saban, the founder of Saban Music Group, is an independent Non-Executive Director of UMG.

Saban Music Latin is a global music entertainment company founded in 2019 by Haim Saban, a worldwide pioneer and leader in the entertainment industry and Chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group. The company had partnered with Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment, for global distribution, publishing, and marketing. Veteran music executive, Gus Lopez is CEO of Saban Music Latin since its inception.

Virgin Music Group is the world's leading partner to independent music companies and artists who require a standalone team with global infrastructure and local expertise in every major music market around the world. Virgin Music Group offers compelling, efficient, and highly flexible global solutions with the most advanced marketing technology available for independent record labels and artists who want to succeed. www.virginmusic.com

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group, visit www.universalmusic.com.






