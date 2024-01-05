Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero Documentary To Premiere On HBO





LIL NAS X: LONG LIVE MONTERO captures the creative dynamo and mesmerizing star power of Lil Nas X, the groundbreaking, Grammy award-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter, as he prepares for and embarks on his first-ever headlining U.S. tour.



With unparalleled access, the film follows the genre-breaking artist on a personal journey of self-investigation and discovery as he creates, rehearses, and performs nightly in front of his legions of devoted fans.



Spanning 60 days of the "Long Live Montero" tour in 2022/2023, the verité-style film delves beneath the surface of Lil Nas X, a boy from Atlanta born Montero Hill, whose musical career exploded with his 2019 crossover hit "Old Town Road."



Mirroring the stage show, the film is divided into three acts—Rebirth, Transformation, and Becoming—and chronicles Montero's own odyssey as he navigates the pressures of his meteoric rise to stardom, his desire to inspire his fans and accept the naysayers, and his place within the pantheon of Black, queer icons.



Capturing this provocative performer at a transformational point in his life, Montero's elaborate stage show transports the audience through the highs and lows of his life via his deeply personal music, while behind the scenes, the film reveals a sensitive young man still exploring his own queer identity, complicated relationships with family members, and his aspirations as a force for self-expression and acceptance.



Vulnerable and raw off stage, dazzling and spectacular on stage, LIL NAS X: LONG LIVE MONTERO is a testament to an artist who continues to push boundaries, transcend genres, and reshape expectations on his quest to become the truest and greatest version of himself.



Joining



HBO Documentary Films, along with Sony New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The HBO Original documentary LIL NAS X: LONG LIVE MONTERO, produced by RadicalMedia, directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, debuts SATURDAY, JANUARY 27 (8:00-9:35 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.LIL NAS X: LONG LIVE MONTERO captures the creative dynamo and mesmerizing star power of Lil Nas X, the groundbreaking, Grammy award-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter, as he prepares for and embarks on his first-ever headlining U.S. tour.With unparalleled access, the film follows the genre-breaking artist on a personal journey of self-investigation and discovery as he creates, rehearses, and performs nightly in front of his legions of devoted fans.Spanning 60 days of the "Long Live Montero" tour in 2022/2023, the verité-style film delves beneath the surface of Lil Nas X, a boy from Atlanta born Montero Hill, whose musical career exploded with his 2019 crossover hit "Old Town Road."Mirroring the stage show, the film is divided into three acts—Rebirth, Transformation, and Becoming—and chronicles Montero's own odyssey as he navigates the pressures of his meteoric rise to stardom, his desire to inspire his fans and accept the naysayers, and his place within the pantheon of Black, queer icons.Capturing this provocative performer at a transformational point in his life, Montero's elaborate stage show transports the audience through the highs and lows of his life via his deeply personal music, while behind the scenes, the film reveals a sensitive young man still exploring his own queer identity, complicated relationships with family members, and his aspirations as a force for self-expression and acceptance.Vulnerable and raw off stage, dazzling and spectacular on stage, LIL NAS X: LONG LIVE MONTERO is a testament to an artist who continues to push boundaries, transcend genres, and reshape expectations on his quest to become the truest and greatest version of himself.Joining Lil Nas X on his journey are: show producer Saul Levitz, manager Adam Leber, creative director/stylist Hodo Musa, lead choreographer/show director Sean Bankhead, choreography assistant Christian Owens, horse designer Margot Rada, tour videographer Aaron Idelson, nephew Chase White, brothers Lamarco Hill, Robert Sleepy, Tramon Hill, stepmother Mia Stafford, father Robert Stafford, dancers Dobbin Pinkney, Zachariah Molton, Kebahb Glanville, Amari Smith, Devin Neal, Bernard Bell, Alex Mateo, Trevon Anderson, guest artist Saucy Santana, head of security Leula "JR" Kailahi.HBO Documentary Films, along with Sony Music Entertainment and Columbia Records, presents LIL NAS X: LONG LIVE MONTERO, a RadicalMedia production in association with Museum & Crane. Directed by Carlos López Estrada, Zac Manuel; produced by Dave Sirulnick, Caryn Capotosto, Saul Levitz, Adam Leber, Gee Roberson, Adriana Arce, Hodo Musa; executive produced by Meredith Bennett, Jon Kamen, Frank Scherma, Tom Mackay, Ron Perry, Krista Wegener.



