News
Alternative 05/01/2024

Fall Out Boy Joins Lineup For The 2024 'iHeartRadio ALTer EGO'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia announced today that Fall Out Boy has been added to the lineup for the 2024 "iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One." The annual event takes place on Saturday, January 13 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

The lineup includes Fall Out Boy, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party. iHeartRadio ALTer EGO will be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally syndicated "The Woody Show."

"We are thrilled to join the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO lineup and celebrate our most recent album So Much (For) Stardust," said Fall Out Boy. "We are looking forward to closing out an incredible night of music in advance of our upcoming 'So Much For (2our)Dust' US concert run."

Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com. Music fans will also be able to view the January 13 stream on Veeps.com or via the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. The stream will be available exclusively to subscribers to All Access — Veeps' subscription service — with monthly ($11.99/mo. with no minimum term) or annual ($120/yr) plans available.

"iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One" is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year's event include presenting partner Capital One, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, and Wild Turkey Bourbon, with more to be announced. Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.






