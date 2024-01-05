Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
X Ambassadors Share 'Deep End' Video From Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) X Ambassadors recently unveiled a new song "Deep End," written for and featured in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which is in theaters now.
Now, the band shares an official video for the song. The full soundtrack by Rupert Gregson-William is out now. Watch the visual below!

Thematically, the movie continues the journey of Arthur Curry/Aquaman, who must turn to his brother Orm to form an alliance to defeat Black Manta once and for all. This idea of the relationship between two brothers - an idea close to the band's heart with the relationship between lead vocalist Sam Nelson Harris and his brother, keyboardist Casey Harris, playing a pivotal role in their music.

This song embodies the essence of brotherhood and resilience. When we were initially approached to compose this song, we were inspired by the movie's central themes of camaraderie and unwavering determination," details Sam.

"As brothers and longtime bandmates, my brother, Casey, and I have experienced a multitude of up's and down's together. This song, in many ways, is a tribute to the unbreakable bond we share. Having our song featured in a superhero movie is a profound moment for me, as I've always held a deep appreciation for comic books and heroic narratives. This song is unquestionably a bucket-list moment for me and our band."
Watch the music video below:







