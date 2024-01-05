Kygo & Chainsmokers To Headline Sports Illustrated Party In Vegas On Super Bowl Weekend





Thomasville Furniture, the brand responsible for creating beautiful spaces that suit every lifestyle, is creating just that onsite at SI The Party presented by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sports Illustrated (SI) announced today that SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan is returning for another year of VIP-driven experiences and iconic performances at Wynn Las Vegas' famed XS Nightclub. Headlined by The Chainsmokers, Kygo, and special guests, SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan will feature one of Big Game Weekend's most buzzed about lineups ever.Taking place on Saturday Feb. 10, SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan continues to solidify itself as one of the most coveted tickets outside of the game itself. Produced by Authentic Entertainment and Medium Rare, the sports and music spectacle will feature musical performances and immersive activations bringing an ultra-luxe, VIP experience to fans in Vegas for the Big Game.XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, one of the most exclusive and top-rated nightclubs in the world, will be reimagined with enhanced production and oversized activations for all attendees to enjoy. Tickets start at just $99 in very limited quantities and increase in price as the event gets closer. All Tickets & VIP Tables are on sale now, visit www.SITHEPARTY.com to learn more.XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas is one of the world's most renowned hospitality brands recognized for its unprecedented guest service and exclusive experiences, and SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan is proud to make XS Nightclub its home over Super Bowl LVIII Weekend. This year more than ever before, SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan will seamlessly pair world-class VIP packages with an immersive festival experience right in the heart of Las Vegas.Together with Wynn Las Vegas' premier nightlife division, Wynn Nightlife, SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan will welcome attendees to experience an elevated evening full of premium hospitality and partner activations including a custom-built Captain Morgan bar located by the festival's entrance and an enhanced stage design.This year's main stage will see performances from global superstars The Chainsmokers and Kygo. The Chainsmokers, known for chart-topping songs such as No. 1 hit, "Closer," amassed a loyal fan base around the globe and from their industry peers, garnering a GRAMMY, seven Billboard Music Awards and nine iHeart Radio awards.Named "the next EDM superstar" by Billboard, Kygo established himself as a household name with his popular remixes, sold out shows and jaw-dropping headline performances at major festivals.Sports Illustrated has become synonymous with the celebration of sports; fans around the world look to Sports Illustrated to provide unprecedented and unforgettable fan experiences, and SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan is no exception. Open to the public, the event invites fans to mingle with the who's who of the sports and entertainment worlds.Coming out of the success of 2023's event, Captain Morgan is proud to return as the presenter of SI The Party 2024. Spicing up the Las Vegas scene, Captain Morgan will not only curate the official cocktail of the event but host an on-site experience for guests to enjoy, feature Diageo spirits across all bars and menus, and curate special onstage moments with Captain Morgan talent partners.Together with SI the Party, Captain Morgan will host all 32 NFL Fan of the Year nominees - our country's biggest NFL superfans from each of the 32 NFL teams. The 2023 NFL Fan of the Year Contest presented by Captain Morgan celebrates and recognizes extraordinary fans who spice up the game through their love of football."Last year was only the beginning - we are pulling out all the stops, bringing all the spice to Las Vegas and the hottest party during football's biggest weekend," said Anne Nosko, VP, Captain Morgan. "All season long, we've asked NFL fans to Follow the Captain to unlock one-of-a-kind experiences and we're thrilled to cap off an incredible season of adventure at SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan."For those looking for a boost of energy during the Big Game Weekend, CELSIUS Essential Energy will be on hand! CELSIUS is a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy. Made with 7 Essential vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS has the perfect balance of flavor and energy. As the official energy drink of Sports Illustrated the Party for the second year in a row, CELSIUS will be integrated across the entire event for all guests to enjoy.CELSIUS will also produce an all-new "What's Your Vibe?" Lounge, featuring a variety of CELSIUS flavors for you to stay energized on Saturday night of Big Game Weekend.Vince Camuto is stepping into the Sports Illustrated the Party scene with its signature styles and an all-new activation. Thanks to the famed fashion brand, SI the Party guests will have the opportunity to walk on over to a custom-built photo moment, interact with the brand's best selling footwear and apparel, and capture the perfect photo op.U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and supporter of female and male athletes around the world, is partnering with Sports Illustrated the Party to not only outfit all event staff members in co-branded, premium merchandise, but to create a U.S. Polo Assn. activation highlighting their signature apparel.As a global, sport-inspired apparel, footwear and accessory brand that contributes to the development and empowerment of polo players and other athletes, U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to show up during the biggest weekend in sports, fashion, and entertainment.A returning partner of SI the Party, Nine West is thrilled to present a curated selection of its latest collection during an immersive fashion experience at XS Nightclub. Renowned for its trend forward design and vibrant essence, Nine West aims to empower women with fashion that stands out. Joining forces with SI the Party, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to strike a pose and capture their own memorable moments during the Big Game Weekend, embodying the essence of Nine West's distinctive style.Thomasville Furniture, the brand responsible for creating beautiful spaces that suit every lifestyle, is creating just that onsite at SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan. Implementing a dreamy space amongst the crowd, Thomasville will invite partygoers to take a seat on the brand's famed furniture, recharge, and capture the ultimate Big Game Weekend photo memento.



