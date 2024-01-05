Tommy Emmanuel Lights Up New Year With UK & US Tour Dates





Between January 10-February 2, the acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer, and global touring artist will headline shows in the UK (with support act



TOMMY's Grammy nomination (in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella category) is for "Folsom Prison Blues" by The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel that was produced by Grammy winning producer (and Johnny Cash's son), John Carter Cash. Watch an in-studio video of it HERE and a discussion of the recording with TOMMY and The String Revolution HERE. The GRAMMYs air Sunday, February 4 and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT.



This past December, The



"To watch Tommy play fingerstyle guitar is to see possibilities in the guitar that most guitarists don't even know exist," according to HP Newquist, the executive director of The



Said TOMMY: "I want to thank the



TOMMY EMMANUEL's current album ACCOMPLICE TWO (the follow-up to 2018's Accomplice One album) was released this past April via CGP Sounds. Produced lovingly by EMMANUEL, regarded by guitar great Chet Atkins as "one of the best guitar players I've ever seen," the 16-track ACCOMPLICE TWO is a spirited mix of new takes on indelible classics and brand-new originals from TOMMY.



His collaborators are some of the most remarkable musicians on the planet—an "A" list of musicians including Billy Strings,



ACCOMPLICE TWO is alive with the electric spirit of spontaneous, timeless joy created by inspired virtuosos. The combined artistry contained on these tracks is stunning, as is TOMMY's cheerful ease at connecting naturally with this vast spectrum of musicians. Like the first volume, he merges the presence of beloved, legendary musicians—such as Jorma Kaukonen,



Tommy Emmanuel Tour Dates:

Tuesday, February 20 Tulsa, OK Cox Business Convention Center

Wednesday, February 21 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Friday, February 23 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

Saturday, February 24 Grand Junction, CO Avalon Theatre

Monday, February 26 Salt Lake City, UT Rose Wagner Theater

Tuesday, February 27 Boise, ID Egyptian Theatre

Wednesday, February 28 Spokane, WA

Friday, March 1 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

Saturday, March 2 Bend, OR Tower Theatre

Sunday, March 3 Grants Pass, OR Rogue Theatre

Monday, March 4 Portland, OR Newmark Theatre

Tuesday, March 5 Eureka, CA Arkley Center for the Performing Arts

Wednesday, March 6 Redding, CA The

Thursday, March 7 Campbell, CA Heritage Theatre

Friday, March 8 Bakersfield, CA Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

Saturday, March 9

Sunday, March 10 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim

Tuesday, May 7 Durham, NC The Carolina Theatre of Durham

Wednesday, May 8 Richmond, VA Carpenter Theatre

Friday, May 10 Gettysburg, PA The Majestic Theatre

Saturday, May 11 Newton, NJ The Newton Theatre

Sunday, May 12 Westhampton Beach, NY Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, May 14 Lebanon, NH Lebanon Opera House

Wednesday, May 15 New London, CT Garde Arts Center

Thursday, May 16 Lexington, MA Cary Hall

Friday, May 17 Albany, NY The Egg

Saturday, May 18 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

Sunday, May 19 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre

Tuesday, May 21 Buffalo, NY Asbury Hall

Wednesday, May 22 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

Thursday, May 23 Oshawa, ON Regent Theatre



TOMMY EMMANUEL has achieved enough musical milestones to satisfy several lifetimes. At the age of six, he was touring regional Australia with his family band. By 30, he was a rock n' roll lead guitarist burning up stadiums in Europe. At 44, he became one of five people ever named a CPG (Certified Guitar Player) by his idol, music icon Chet Atkins. Today, he plays hundreds of sold-out shows every year from Nashville to Sydney to London.



Like the first volume, he merges the presence of beloved, legendary musicians—such as Jorma Kaukonen, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Little Feat, Sam Bush, the Del McCoury Band and Jerry Douglas—with the bright spirit of acclaimed young artists breaking through with deep artistry and true reverence for the power of song. 