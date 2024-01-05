Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 05/01/2024

World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show To Open In London!

Hot Songs Around The World

Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
414 entries in 22 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
302 entries in 19 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1253 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
410 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
330 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1099 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
274 entries in 11 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
90 entries in 24 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
382 entries in 14 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
390 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
407 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
219 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
196 entries in 16 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
180 entries in 17 charts
World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show To Open In London!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Elvis Presley fans will have the opportunity to feel up close and personal to the King of Rock 'n' Roll. British company Layered Reality, the UK's leading immersive entertainment specialist, is set to launch Elvis Evolution in Central London this November with multiple cities to follow including Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

Following a deal with Authentic Brands Group, owners of the Elvis Presley estate since 2013, British company Layered Reality will bring Elvis back through the power of AI and holographic projection, augmented reality, live theatre and multi-sensory effects, in a celebration of his life and musical legacy. As part of the deal, Layered Reality have been given access to thousands of Elvis's personal photos and hours of the star's home-video archive to create new AI Elvis performances that have never been seen before.

The announcement comes ahead of the global icon's 89th birthday (8 January), and the show will feature a jaw-dropping concert experience where a life-sized digital Elvis will perform iconic moments in musical history on a UK stage for the first time.

"Elvis Evolution is a next generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley. Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment - they want to be a part of it." said the founder and CEO of Layered Reality Andrew McGuinness. "It'll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy."

Layered Reality's ground-breaking format of music, technology and storytelling will give guests a deeper insight into Elvis's life, transporting fans back through the decades to experience his meteoric rise to fame, larger-than-life persona, and the cultural movement he catalysed in the 1950s and 1960s.
"We're thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley's life and legacy," said Marc Rosen, President, Entertainment, at Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises.

"Elvis Evolution" will be a memory-making night like no other. There will be an after-party Elvis-themed bar and restaurant on site at the Central London location, with live music, DJs and performances for fans to celebrate the life, the man and the music of one of the most influential pop culture figures of the 20th century. Fans can register now on www.layeredreality.com/elvis to go on the waiting list and get exclusive access to the ticket presale before the general public sale, as well as "Elvis Evolution" updates leading up to the official launch.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104151 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0061249732971191 secs