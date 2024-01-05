Rofi James Return With Brand New Hard-Hitting, Anthemic - 'Losing My Mind'





The song written by Ronan Flaherty, Jamie Colleran, Joseph Flaherty and Dave Skelton, and was mixed and produced by Dave Skelton, before UK executive producer Catherine Cunning(neuroscience in music & sound design specialist in music production, film and TV)



came on board to add a neurosonic vibe to the mix bringing on board one of the UK's leading mastering engineers, Tim Turan, Turan Audio Oxford (U2, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Toto, Van Halen). In the band's own words "Losing my mind is a song about hitting your breaking point, it explores the spectrum of emotions experienced when you've hit rock bottom. From moments of self critique and claustrophobia "I've been told I was cold when you needed me", "feeling like hell, stuck in a cell", "I have become my own worst enemy". The song explores the mindset during deep isolation, and the negative effects it can have on a person. It also explores the potential for a positive outcome, overcoming these dark times "won't you walk with me, we've got more to see".



Since releasing their debut single in 2016, the Galway-based band have performed with established acts including INHALER, Ryan Sheridan, Picture This, Wild Youth, Pa Sheehy (Walking On Cars) and The Riptide Movement. Other notable appearances include performances at Electric Picnic, Fever Pitch and Riverfest Festivals, which Rofi



Rofi





With the band writing their debut album, slated for release in 2024, 'Losing My Mindl' is the first of many re-imagined and new singles and remixes scheduled for the coming months.



'Losing My Mind' will be available across all digital platforms from January 26th 2024.

For more information please see https://www.rofijames.com/. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the success of their Hard-hitting, anthemic, sincere and honest fist in the air anthem 'Berlin Wall', Rofi James' returns with a brand new track 'Losing My Mind'. Written during the initial lockdown in Ireland during the Covid 19 pandemic, the vibe is dark and moody conveying an inherent desire to get away from it all and escape the mundane.The song written by Ronan Flaherty, Jamie Colleran, Joseph Flaherty and Dave Skelton, and was mixed and produced by Dave Skelton, before UK executive producer Catherine Cunning(neuroscience in music & sound design specialist in music production, film and TV)came on board to add a neurosonic vibe to the mix bringing on board one of the UK's leading mastering engineers, Tim Turan, Turan Audio Oxford (U2, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Toto, Van Halen). In the band's own words "Losing my mind is a song about hitting your breaking point, it explores the spectrum of emotions experienced when you've hit rock bottom. From moments of self critique and claustrophobia "I've been told I was cold when you needed me", "feeling like hell, stuck in a cell", "I have become my own worst enemy". The song explores the mindset during deep isolation, and the negative effects it can have on a person. It also explores the potential for a positive outcome, overcoming these dark times "won't you walk with me, we've got more to see".Since releasing their debut single in 2016, the Galway-based band have performed with established acts including INHALER, Ryan Sheridan, Picture This, Wild Youth, Pa Sheehy (Walking On Cars) and The Riptide Movement. Other notable appearances include performances at Electric Picnic, Fever Pitch and Riverfest Festivals, which Rofi James co-headlined alongside LE GALAXIE and Hermitage Green.Rofi James previous live headline shows include multiple sell out shows in The Loft Venue Galway & The 7 day Galway 2020 capital of culture Fire Festival Tour, spanning across the county of Galway (Ireland), with outdoor shows performing to over 15,000 people, and a closing show in Galway City to approximately 50,000 spectators. Feeling at home on radio, Rofi James have acquired over 4 Million Impacts on Irish Radio and over 600,000 online streams, with regular airplay on national stations like RTÉ 2FM, iRadio, Beat 102103, Red FM and many other stations further afield in America and Europe.With the band writing their debut album, slated for release in 2024, 'Losing My Mindl' is the first of many re-imagined and new singles and remixes scheduled for the coming months.'Losing My Mind' will be available across all digital platforms from January 26th 2024.For more information please see https://www.rofijames.com/.



