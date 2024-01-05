Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 05/01/2024

US Heavy Metal Band, Shadow Empire, Ft. Milan Polak Have Released Their Debut Album 'Shadows'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) US heavy metal band, SHADOW EMPIRE, featuring Milan Polak on vocals and guitars (Guns N' Roses, Billy Sheehan, Marty Friedman) have released their debut album 'SHADOWS', which is out now.

SHADOW EMPIRE have recently released a music video for the song 'Into The Night', which can be viewed on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/-5clPLASdMI

'Into The Night' is the first song and the single off Shadows. It is the kickstarter for the album setting off the tone with a bang. Into The Night is about venturing off the path into the unknown, and going too far, finding yourself in a dark place, or "the night."

Tracklist:
1. Into The Night
2. Shattered Pieces
3. Demon World
4. Asylum Of The Dead
5. Shadows
6. Level Zero
7. 33
8. Feeding The Ghost
9. Unholy One
10. Transylvania

SHADOW EMPIRE is a newly formed heavy metal band, created by guitarist and songwriter Mikey Rice. Strongly influenced by 90's and 00's metal. SHADOW EMPIRE came together to forge a metal album that brings the raw, classic metal energy, with a modern era shine.

SHADOW EMPIRE is:
Milan Polak - Vocals, Guitars, Co-Producer
Mikey Rice - Guitars, Co-Producer
Fred Kowalo - Bass
Brian Rice - Drums

Milan Polak - throughout an impressive career spanning over 2 decades, vocalist, guitarist, & songwriter Milan Polak has played with members of Guns N' Roses, Alice Cooper, Megadeth, Bumblefoot, Billy Sheehan, Paul Gilbert, and many more.

Mikey Rice is an upcoming guitarist/songwriter out of Baltimore, MD. With unique creativity and a clear vision, he wrote the music and lyrics on all 10 songs on Shadows.

Fred Kowalo is a world class guitar technician. Fred Kowalo has worked and toured with major bands such as Ozzy, Mötley Crüe, Megadeth, Shinedown, Limp Bizkit, Black Label Society, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and many more.

Brian Rice, older brother of Mikey, is an established drummer of over 20 years. With high technical skills and a mature feel for the instrument, Brian exceeds a high standard for playing drums and writing.

Shadows is a ten song heavy metal album, with crushing heavy riffs paired with melodic vocals, SHADOW EMPIRE has a unique blend of modern and classic heavy metal that creates a raw, powerful energy. Expect to hear influences of bands such as Slayer, Pantera, Slipknot, Lamb Of God, Alice In Chains, Iron Maiden and many more - used in an authentic way that creates SHADOW EMPIRE's original sound.

The album Shadows concept is around mental heath battles, being in a dark place, and living through it. In hopes the album can resonate with people, if it can help someone feel less alone or get them through a hard day, that makes it all worth it for us. We welcome all new fans as apart of our Empire.
Social medias: linktr.ee/shadowempireband






