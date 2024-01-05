US Heavy Metal Band, Shadow Empire, Ft. Milan Polak Have Released Their Debut Album 'Shadows'





SHADOW EMPIRE have recently released a music video for the song 'Into The Night', which can be viewed on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/-5clPLASdMI



'Into The Night' is the first song and the single off Shadows. It is the kickstarter for the album setting off the tone with a bang. Into The Night is about venturing off the path into the unknown, and going too far, finding yourself in a dark place, or "the night."



Tracklist:

1. Into The Night

2. Shattered Pieces

3. Demon World

4. Asylum Of The Dead

5. Shadows

6. Level Zero

7. 33

8. Feeding The Ghost

9. Unholy One

10. Transylvania



SHADOW EMPIRE is a newly formed heavy metal band, created by guitarist and songwriter Mikey Rice. Strongly influenced by 90's and 00's metal. SHADOW EMPIRE came together to forge a metal album that brings the raw, classic metal energy, with a modern era shine.



SHADOW EMPIRE is:

Milan Polak - Vocals, Guitars, Co-Producer

Mikey Rice - Guitars, Co-Producer

Fred Kowalo - Bass

Brian Rice - Drums



Milan Polak - throughout an impressive career spanning over 2 decades, vocalist, guitarist, & songwriter Milan Polak has played with members of Guns N' Roses, Alice Cooper, Megadeth, Bumblefoot, Billy Sheehan, Paul Gilbert, and many more.



Mikey Rice is an upcoming guitarist/songwriter out of Baltimore, MD. With unique creativity and a clear vision, he wrote the music and lyrics on all 10 songs on Shadows.



Fred Kowalo is a world class guitar technician. Fred Kowalo has worked and toured with major bands such as Ozzy, Mötley Crüe, Megadeth, Shinedown, Limp Bizkit, Black Label Society, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and many more.



Brian Rice, older brother of Mikey, is an established drummer of over 20 years. With high technical skills and a mature feel for the instrument, Brian exceeds a high standard for playing drums and writing.







The album

