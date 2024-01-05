Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 05/01/2024

Victoria Monet Has Already Produced A Timeless Love Song That Earns The Pride Of Anita Baker!

Hot Songs Around The World

Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
414 entries in 22 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
302 entries in 19 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1253 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
410 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
330 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1099 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
274 entries in 11 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
90 entries in 24 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
382 entries in 14 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
390 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
407 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
219 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
196 entries in 16 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
180 entries in 17 charts
Victoria Monet Has Already Produced A Timeless Love Song That Earns The Pride Of Anita Baker!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Victoria Monét has received the endorsement of Anita Baker! In response to a post from 2022 where the 34-year-old singer expressed her desire to create a classic love song that would make Baker proud, the 64-year-old 'Caught Up in the Rapture' legend shared her approval.

"How Does It Make You Feel" is a song on Monét's latest album, Jaguar II, which was released last August. She earned seven Grammy nominations, making her the second-most nominated artist at the Feb. 4 ceremony.

Fans who have followed Victoria Monét since her songwriting days for artists like Ariana Grande, Chloe x Halle, and BLACKPINK, as well as her EP series 'Nightmares & Lullabies' and 'Life After Love' in 2014 and 2018, continue to support her journey. However, Monét's viral "Some Cut" dance challenge this spring has also introduced her, showcasing her multi-talented prowess to new audiences. The former professional dancer turned singer-songwriter has embraced this full circle moment, incorporating it into recent performances.

Reflecting on the dance challenge, which features a sample from the 2004 Trillville song of the same name, Monét shares with Teen Vogue over Zoom, "To be able to have fun dancing and seeing everyone that I know ask me to teach them the moves, it was a really good time. One of my friends called me and told me they heard 'Some Cut' on the radio, so I feel like because of the challenge, it gave the song another life as well.







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0096240 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049667358398438 secs