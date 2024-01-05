Victoria Monet Has Already Produced A Timeless Love Song That Earns The Pride Of Anita Baker!





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Victoria Monét has received the endorsement of Anita Baker! In response to a post from 2022 where the 34-year-old singer expressed her desire to create a classic love song that would make Baker proud, the 64-year-old 'Caught Up in the Rapture' legend shared her approval."How Does It Make You Feel" is a song on Monét's latest album, Jaguar II, which was released last August. She earned seven Grammy nominations, making her the second-most nominated artist at the Feb. 4 ceremony.Fans who have followed Victoria Monét since her songwriting days for artists like Ariana Grande, Chloe x Halle, and BLACKPINK, as well as her EP series 'Nightmares & Lullabies' and 'Life After Love' in 2014 and 2018, continue to support her journey. However, Monét's viral " Some Cut " dance challenge this spring has also introduced her, showcasing her multi-talented prowess to new audiences. The former professional dancer turned singer-songwriter has embraced this full circle moment, incorporating it into recent performances.Reflecting on the dance challenge, which features a sample from the 2004 Trillville song of the same name, Monét shares with Teen Vogue over Zoom, "To be able to have fun dancing and seeing everyone that I know ask me to teach them the moves, it was a really good time. One of my friends called me and told me they heard 'Some Cut' on the radio, so I feel like because of the challenge, it gave the song another life as well.



