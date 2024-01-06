Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 06/01/2024

Luciano, Hurts & 6PM Records' 'Wonderful Life' Enter On #1 In The German Top 40!

Hot Songs Around The World

Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
414 entries in 22 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
302 entries in 19 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1253 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
410 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
330 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1099 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
274 entries in 11 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
90 entries in 24 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
382 entries in 14 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
390 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
407 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
219 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
196 entries in 16 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
180 entries in 17 charts
Luciano, Hurts & 6PM Records' 'Wonderful Life' Enter On #1 In The German Top 40!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The German Top 40 chart for January 6, 2024, showcases a dynamic mix of music, with Luciano, Hurts & 6PM Records' "Wonderful Life" taking the top spot. This chart, a reflection of the top songs in Germany, offers a unique perspective on the nation's musical preferences at the start of the new year.

The single "Wonderful Life" by Luciano, Hurts & 6PM Records debuts at number one, indicating its immediate impact and popularity among German audiences. Following closely is "Prada" by Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe, holding the second position and showcasing the diverse musical tastes of the German audience. Bennett's "Vois Sur Ton Chemin" occupies the third spot, a significant jump that highlights its growing appeal.



Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207's "Komet" re-enters the chart at the fourth position, showcasing the song's lasting impact and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners. Tate McRae's "Greedy" rounds out the top five, continuing to capture hearts with its universal appeal.

The chart also welcomes other new entries and notable movers, reflecting the dynamic nature of the German music scene. Kenya Grace's "Strangers" and Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" make notable appearances, indicating their consistent popularity.

As the first chart of 2024, the German Top 40 offers insights into emerging trends and artists shaping the future of music in Germany. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and returning classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the German music scene at the beginning of the new year.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084960 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046873092651367 secs