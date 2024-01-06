Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 06/01/2024

Noah Kahan's 'Stick Season' Climbs To The Top Of UK Singles Top 40!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The UK Top40 chart for January 6, 2024, showcases a dynamic shift in musical preferences as the festive season winds down. Compiled by Top40-charts.com, this chart is a definitive guide to the UK's most popular songs.

Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" has impressively climbed to the number one spot, marking a significant shift from the holiday classics that dominated the chart in December. This ascent reflects the song's growing popularity and resonance with the UK audience. Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" follows closely at number two, maintaining its strong position and showcasing the artist's continued influence in the music scene.

Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe's "Prada" has made a notable jump to the third position, indicating its growing appeal among listeners. Tate McRae's "Greedy" and Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" round out the top five, continuing to capture hearts with their universal appeal.



The chart also welcomes new entries and re-entries, reflecting the dynamic nature of the UK music scene. Dua Lipa's "Houdini" and Tyla's "Water" make notable appearances, indicating their rising popularity. Additionally, Sophie Ellis Bextor's "Murder On The Dancefloor" has re-entered the chart, showcasing the song's enduring appeal.

As the first chart of 2024, the UK Singles Top 40 offers insights into emerging trends and artists shaping the future of music in the United Kingdom. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and returning classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the UK music scene at the beginning of the new year.






