|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' Tops First World Singles Top 100 For 2024
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
419 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
196 entries in 16 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
308 entries in 19 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1258 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
414 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
334 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1104 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
277 entries in 11 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
95 entries in 24 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
386 entries in 15 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
390 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
412 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
219 entries in 15 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
184 entries in 17 charts
Most read news of the week
Kelly Clarkson Honors Groundbreaking Work Of NJ-Based Arts Organization Dedicated To Educating Children Through Jazz
Americana/Folk Singer/Songwriter Lori Triplett To Release New Album "When The Morning Comes," On March 1, 2024