News
Charts / Awards 07/01/2024

Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' Tops First World Singles Top 100 For 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
419 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
196 entries in 16 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
308 entries in 19 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1258 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
414 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
334 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1104 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
277 entries in 11 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
95 entries in 24 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
386 entries in 15 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
390 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
412 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
219 entries in 15 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
184 entries in 17 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The World Singles Official Top 100 chart for January 6, 2024, showcases a dynamic mix of music, with Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" taking the top spot. This chart, a reflection of the top songs globally, offers a unique perspective on the world's musical preferences at the start of the new year.

"Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift debuts at number one, indicating its immediate impact and popularity among global audiences. Following closely is "Prada" by Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe, holding the second position and showcasing the diverse musical tastes of the global audience. Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" occupies the third spot, a significant jump that highlights its growing appeal.

Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" re-enters the chart at the fourth position, showcasing the song's lasting impact and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners. Tate McRae's "Greedy" rounds out the top five, continuing to capture hearts with its universal appeal.



The chart also welcomes other new entries and notable movers, reflecting the dynamic nature of the global music scene. Dua Lipa's "Houdini" and Tyla's "Water" make notable appearances, indicating their rising popularity. Additionally, Sophie Ellis Bextor's "Murder On The Dancefloor" has re-entered the chart, showcasing the song's enduring appeal.

As the first chart of 2024, the World Singles Official Top 100 offers insights into emerging trends and artists shaping the future of music globally. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and returning classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the global music scene at the beginning of the new year.






