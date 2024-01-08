Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Concert Film Is Now The Highest Grossing Theatrical Release In History Among Concert And Documentary Films





For fans interested in experiencing the concert film at AMC Theatres, tickets are available at amctheatres.com/TheErasTour. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) AMC Theatres Distribution and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, is proud to announce that after an unprecedented domestic box office performance, and following a strong opening week in China, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film is officially the highest grossing film in box office history among concert films and documentary films. TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film is distributed by AMC Theatres Distribution, with sub distribution partners: Alibaba Pictures in China, Cineplex in Canada, Cinepolis in Mexico and Latin America, Variance Films in the United States, and Trafalgar Releasing in the rest of the world.The concert film, which already held the box office record for highest grossing concert film, earned $8.7 million in China this past week after opening on Dec. 31. Combined with its international and domestic performances, the film has now made $261.6 million globally. This passes the previous global box office record-holder for a documentary - MICHAEL JACKSON'S THIS IS IT - which earned $261.2 million globally after its release in 2009. TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film set the domestic and global record for a concert film on its opening weekend.The film, which is nominated for the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award at Sunday's Golden Globes, continues to play at select movie theatres throughout the country.Adam Aron, Chairman & CEO of AMC Entertainment, said, "On behalf of all of us at AMC Theatres, I send my congratulations and eternal gratitude to Taylor Swift for her remarkable and record-setting box office performance with TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film. Her spectacular performance delighted fans around the world and serves as another strong reminder about the power of extraordinary filmmaking and magic of movie theaters."For fans interested in experiencing the concert film at AMC Theatres, tickets are available at amctheatres.com/TheErasTour.



