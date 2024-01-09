Japanese Rock Superstars Announce The Radwimps World Tour 2024



Mar 24 Santiago @ Caupolican Theatre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Latin American Tour dates this spring, as a follow up to their 2023 sold out North American, European, Australian and Asian tours. The tour kicks off on March 15 in Mexico City at Pepsi Center WTC and will also hit markets including Monterrey and São Paulo before wrapping on March 24 in Santiago at Caupolican Theatre.A special Crunchyroll presale will start at 7 a.m., Jan. 10th (PST). Fans can follow CR News to get the presale code and more information.The stunning tour art was designed by much revered Japanese artist, Keiichi Tanaami. From the artists vibrant early childhood works where he drew inspiration from film and characters to his adult works, bright and wild at once, which have been exhibited in galleries worldwide, Tanaami's creative work continues to expand inexhaustibly to this day with paintings, sculptures, and animations. He was asked to create the tour art by frontman Yojiro who is a fan of his work, and the results are mind blowing. Radwimps have also teamed up with highly acclaimed film music composer Kazuma Jinnouchi to create the perfect soundtrack and score for award-winning auteur director Makoto Shinkai's latest film "Suzume," which grossed more than $300M at the global box office and was nominated for a Golden Globe.Suzume" is the story about a young girl traveling through various ruins across Japan while closing doors causing disaster. "Suzume" opened in Japan on Nov. 11, 2022. It was #1 for 3 consecutive weeks with a gross of over 14.22 billion Yen at the box office to date! The international rollout started on March 2nd in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau and Suzume opened to number one in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Korea and Vietnam.The film opened in one of the biggest market in the world Chinaon March 24th and it has become the highest grossing Japanese anime film with 575 million yuan in box office revenue, surpassing the previous record set by "Your Name." from 2016, also by Makoto Shinkai. The soundtrack by Radwimps and Kazuma Jinnouchi also recently received "Best Music" at 46th Japan Academy Award.Formed in 2001, Japanese 4-piece band Radwimps made their major label debut in 2005. Soon after, they garnered a broad fan base, with the younger generation at the core. The band has released nine studio albums thus far. The band's creation of music for Shinkai's previous record-breaking animated feature films "Your Name." and "Weathering with You" led to recognitions at the Japanese Academy Award for Best Original Score. Their musical activities go far beyond Japan, including touring extensively around the world.In Nov. 2021, the band released their latest studio album "FOREVER DAZE" and went on the road for a nationwide Japanese tour to support the album. "FOREVER DAZE" was written and recorded throughout the pandemic and speaks to the musical challenges the guys faced, their hopes moving forward and features a diverse group of collaborators and experimental elements. Radwimps On Tour in Latin America:Mar 15 Ciudad de Mexico @ Pepsi Center WTCMar 17 Monterrey @ Auditorio CitibanamexMar 21 Sao Paulo @ Terra SPMar 24 Santiago @ Caupolican Theatre



