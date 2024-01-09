K-Pop Superstars Itzy Release Highly Anticipated New Mini-Album 'Born To Be'



Featuring 10 new tracks, "BORN TO BE" is the group's first release in 2024, and continues to encapsulate messages of freedom and self-love, core identities of the group since their 2019 debut. The album also marks a monumental moment for ITZY, as it features solo songs from each member for the first in their history.

Each member contributed to the composition of each solo track, showcasing their musical competency, and asserting themselves as creative forces.



Along with the album, ITZY also released a captivating new music video for lead single, "UNTOUCHABLE." The video solidifies ITZY's universally recognized electrifying presence, reminding the group's loyal army of fans who call themselves MIDZY how "untouchable" the group is. The intense choreography adds a sense of immersion to the captivating power of the video, making it impossible to look away.



The BORN TO BE mini-album comes on the heels of their single release of the same name in addition to their solo songs all of which were released with solo videos that currently hold approximately 21.1 million views collectively. BORN TO BE also follows the group's previous mini-album KILL MY DOUBT, which features singles such as "Bet On Me," "None of My Business," and fan favorite, "CAKE."



Coming up, ITZY will hold concerts at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul on February 24 and 25, marking the commencement of their second world tour, "ITZY 2ND WORLD TOUR ."The group's first world tour, CHECKMATE, included an eight city US leg, as well as an Asian leg with performances in seven regions; Manila in the Philippines, Singapore,



ITZY, having demonstrated their true skills as "stage masters" through a parade of representative hit songs and B-side tracks that fully cater to fans' desires, is poised to uphold their reputation in the expanded first world tour of 2024.



Formed under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment in 2019, ITZY exploded on to the K-Pop scene with their debut single "DALLA DALLA." The track ranked #3 on the Billboard World



At the time, the song both broke the record for the most viewed K-pop debut music video in history and held the record for the fastest K-Pop debut music video to reach 100 million views. Billboard Magazine ranked "DALLA DALLA" at #20 on the "25 Best K-pop Songs of 2019: Critics' Pick" and the group took home the Best New Artist Award at the 2020 Korean



The group's follow-up single, "WANNABE," charted at #4 on the Song Sales chart and was one of the top 10 K-pop song to trend globally on Spotify, while also ranking on the Emerging Artists chart where it hit #31. ITZY's third album, Not Shy, peaked on the Billboard Social 50 chart at #11 and World Album chart at #8, plus, their past albums, IT'z ICY and IT'z ME both entered the Billboard World



ITZY kicked off 2021 with their first national U.S. broadcast appearance on MTV's



The album took the #1 spot across multiple Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and World Albums charts, and made a strong debut on Billboard's Top 200-album chart where it reached #11, making ITZY only the third female K-pop group to score within the chart's top 15.



The album's lead single, "LOCO," which they performed on The



Last summer, ITZY released their 5th mini album, CHECKMATE. The EP took the #8 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the group's first top-10 ranking on the chart. Further, the group became the 4th K-pop girl group to achieve a top 10 ranking on the Billboard 200. The group performed the EP's lead single, "SNEAKERS," on both MTV's



ITZY closed out the year with their sixth EP CHESHIRE and their first world tour - the CHECKMATE tour - in which the group played eight sold-out venues across the US, including Los Angeles' YouTube Theater and New York's Hulu Theater at Madison

