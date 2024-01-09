Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 09/01/2024

Jada Kingdom Releases Mesmerizing New Song 'Those Days'

Hot Songs Around The World

Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
424 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
339 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
222 entries in 15 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1109 entries in 25 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
103 entries in 24 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
301 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
280 entries in 11 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
312 entries in 19 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
389 entries in 15 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
451 entries in 21 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
420 entries in 20 charts
Snowman
Sia
214 entries in 18 charts
Water
Tyla
179 entries in 19 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jamaican-born singer and songwriter Jada Kingdom releases her first song of the year, "Those Days," produced by Grammy-winning producer Di Genius.

"Those Days," which samples renowned Jamaican reggae musician Sizzla's 1997 record, 'Just One of Those Days,' exemplifies Jada's powerhouse artistry from microphone to pen as a songwriter. Jada enriches the classic sample with a bold, breathtaking twist packed with mesmerizing storytelling and buttery vocals within a fashion that effortlessly blends traditional sounds of Reggae with an R&B and Hip Hop flavor.
With new music and more surprises set to be unveiled later this year, Jada Kingdom enters a new era poised to certify her as an undebatable artist to watch-worldwide.

For as much as Jada Kingdom twists together dancehall, R&B, pop, and jazz, the Jamaica-born songwriter also merges moments of introspection, seduction, and empowerment. Born and raised in 7 Mile Bull Bay (Gold Shore Lane) on the east side of Kingston Jamaica, she resided in a two-bedroom home with her mother, brother, and sister—sharing a bed with her siblings.

The family used showers outside and cooked outdoors as well. Despite "growing up in a really rough and dark place," Jada wrote poems at only eight-years-old and was inspired musically by the likes of Nina Simone, Diana King, Sade, Minnie Ripperton, and Amy Winehouse. At the age of fourteen, she left school, waitressed, promoted events, and modeled. She even launched her own swimwear line and organically built an Instagram following of millions. In 2017, she dropped her debut single "Love Situations."

By the end of the next year, she popped off internationally with "Banana" and the "Banana REMIX Challenge," amassing 4.4 million Spotify streams and 3.5 million YouTube views. The FADER hailed her as "Jamaica's alternative voice of pain." During 2020, she served up the mixtape, E-Syde Queen (The Twinkle Playlist) #Snacksize, in between collaborating with everyone from YFN Lucci, Popcaan, and Vybz Kartel to Davido, Skillibeng, and Aluna.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0086229 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048079490661621 secs