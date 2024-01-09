Saxon & Uriah Heep Announce 2024 US Tour!



URIAH HEEP and SAXON.

With almost 50 studio albums combined and numerous live records, selling multi-millions, this tour will truly be THE BEST OF BRITISH ROCK AND METAL!

The tour is a 100% co-headline with both bands playing equal set lengths, with some cities Uriah Heep closing and others Saxon.



SAXON were formed in 1979 and became leaders in the NWOBHM movement alongside bands such as



URIAH HEEP are currently into their 54th year and have never stopped! With a 25 studio albums catalog, the band are touring to support their 2023 release



The Tour will take in the following cities with dates as follows:

Tuesday April 23rd Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

Wednesday April 24th Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center



Sunday April 28th Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Tuesday April 30th Morgantown, WV - The Metropolitan Theatre

Wednesday May 1st Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre



Friday May 3rd Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

Sunday May 5th Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

Tuesday May 7th Long Island, NY - Patchogue Theatre

Wednesday May 8th Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Friday May 10th Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley Arts

Saturday May 11th Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic

Sunday May 12th Elkhart, IN - Lerner Theatre

Monday May 13th Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Tuesday May 14th Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe



Friday May 17th Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Saturday May 18th Joliet, IL - Rialto

Sunday May 19th St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

Tuesday May 21st Nashville, IN - Brown County

Wednesday May 22nd Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

Friday May 24th Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

Saturday May 25th Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Scottish Rite Center

Wednesday May 29th Houston, TX - House Of Blues



Friday May 31st Dallas, TX - Glass Cactus



More Dates to be added!

Tickets are available via general on sale Friday January 12th through all usual ticket outlets.

VIP packages are also available consisting of a pre-show Meet & Greet with both bands together, Signed Photo of each band, Personal Photo Opportunities, Exclusive Merchandise Item from each band and a special VIP Tour Laminate.

www.uriah-heep.com

