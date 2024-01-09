Boston Rock Legends Nervous Eaters Kick Off 2024 With Explosive New Single "Why You Tell'n Me Now"





Founding member and front man Steve Cataldo says, ""Why You Telling Me Now", tells the true story of how one friend-1 related to his best friend-2 that the girl he was dating and desiring to marry as soon as possible, would not be the smartest idea. Having already been through 2 marriages, the best friend-2 still would not let go of the idea of marrying his new true love, (sex being the driving force here kids). Happily, after a 7 month courtship, best friend-2 went ahead and married his new true love. Sadly, after only 1 year of marriage, love waned, and L turned into X.



Months later the two friends met up on a cold winter's afternoon.



Friend-2, "I should have listened to you, I should have known better, I was just blind, totally blind". On and on he went, inconsolable, almost choking from his own tears. All his friend-1 could do was remind his still best friend-2 of all the, "been there, done that", type of brotherly advice he had offered him day after day, and how his best friend-2 wouldn't listen to one word or even entertain the idea that he just might have been right.



"You shut me out man, I tried to reach you, I was talking to myself all that time, now "all I can ask YOU, is"? "Why You Telling me Now", dude, "Why You Telling Me Now."



Buy/stream Nervous Eaters' 2022 full-length 'Monsters + Angels' on DSPs here:

https://orcd.co/monstersandangels



'Monsters + Angels' marked a welcome return for the 4-piece, and "Why You Tell'N Me Now" along with the band's other recent singles ("Talkk", "Kelly's Sixteen") further prove that they are as relevant as ever.



Formed in the mid-70's, the Nervous Eaters would eventually become the house band for the legendary



The Cars' Ric Ocasek produced the band's original demos, which got the band signed to Elektra Records, and they went on to tour around the world. However, after a series of poor decisions on the part of the label, their major label debut album failed to deliver on the promise of their legendary live shows.



After dissolving the band, Nervous Eaters returned in the mid-80's and has been revived over the years with various lineups.



The current version of the Nervous Eaters formed in 2018 and includes three other



"What can a poor boy do? Except to sing for a rock 'n' roll band?"





The same goes for Steve Cataldo, whose band, the Nervous Eaters, has delivered this new 10-track album - MONSTERS & ANGELS and it's released on Stevie Van Zandt's label, Wicked Cool Records.

"Where would many bands be today without

"It's what I know," Cataldo says, simply. "I've been doing it since I was 12. I started out on the drums, but didn't have enough control so I moved to guitar and started singing and writing. You get out there and do it. It doesn't matter what vein of rock 'n' roll you're in. If you're creating art, it's just in your system and that's what you do."

"I'm not a physicist or doctor - you know, the things your parents would like you to grow up to be,' Cataldo adds. "I'm like a little grasshopper that fiddled his summer away in the Nervous Eaters".



BEGINNING: Cataldo's lifetime of summer fiddling began on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where he was born and once again lives. Cataldo was in lots of bands, on the Cape and on Boston's North Shore and the one that stuck around - in various incarnations over the years - that raves on - is the Nervous Eaters.



BAND NAME: The band's original drummer, the late Jeff Wilkinson, and the band rehearsed in his family's basement. "His mother, Florence, was a great lady and she fed the band a lot," Cataldo explains. "We'd come up from the basement at different times to grab something to eat and she said, 'Why don't you all come up and sit down and have a meal? You're such a bunch of nervous eaters.' So, it stuck. It wasn't the coolest name to hit the town, but it seemed like a good idea at the time. We had a good laugh over it and we loved Florence. We are the Nervous Eaters."



STARTING OUT: The early Eaters were just a bunch of insane kids. "In our youth, the Nervous Easters spent a lot of time driving old cars held together by duct tape and speaker wire," says Cataldo. "Gear in the back and on the roof. We played everywhere. We were just too young and stupid to know fear and too jazzed up on the life of rock 'n' roll to worry about anything. We just had to play. You didn't have bills, just balls. The next song, next gig, next record, next guitar, next girlfriend, THE NEXT LIFE."



THE EARLY DAYS - The band launched in the mid 1970's and were a leading punk rock band in the Northeast. Home base: The black-walled, sticky-floored, basement club in Boston's Kenmore



"Loretta was irresistible," says Oedipus, former program director and legendary DJ at



The buzz built and their popularity grew. The Cars' Ric Ocasek produced a demo tape which got the band signed to Elektra Records. They toured around the world - but the album stalled, going astray from the start with the wrong assigned label producer and a lack of follow-through. As Cataldo says, "Mistakes were made. To quote Shakespeare 'It is not in the Stars to hold our Destiny but in ourselves. (That's Julius Caesar in Julius Caesar.)"



The original Eaters dissolved but came back in the mid- '80s with a new lineup. The reborn Eaters launched a salvo called HOT STEEL AND ACID in 1986, a far better disc (that sounded like the band), on the indie label Ace of Hearts. Producer Rick Harte captured the Eaters vicious, vintage punk sound and it went as far as a



Cataldo's passion and drive never waned. He needed to keep seeking, playing, writing, couldn't stop, didn't know how or why to stop.



THE NEXT LIFE: The current version of the Nervous Eaters formed in 2018 and includes three other



The Nervous Eaters are

Steve Cataldo Lead vocals, lead guitars, keyboards and percussion

Brad Hallen bass, vocals and percussion

Adam Sherman guitars and vocals

David



Additional musicians:

Brooks Milgate Piano and Organ

Jack Gauthier Vocals

Lou Cataldo Vocals

Murray Keyboards and vocals

What others have said:



"When it comes to the history of punk rock in Boston, the Nervous Eaters are legit pioneers. A welcome return for the legendary act with the songwriting being at very high level. A major powerpop vibe going on along with a classic feel within the instrumentation and arrangements,"- Dig Boston



"In a climate where music often dances around weighty issues, Nervous Eaters confront them head-on with "Kelly's Sixteen." The song serves as a complex portrait of a young girl wrestling with despair, to the extent of pondering life-altering decisions. It touches a nerve in our increasingly digitized society, emphasizing the very real consequences of our social media-obsessed culture."- FolknRock



"The brand new album by Nervous Eaters, "Monsters + Angels," includes songs that are sure to immediately rank alongside favorites of fans who remember them as The Rat's house band."-



"40 years in, punk rock band Nervous Eaters are as rowdy as ever"- NPR/WBUR



"A mean mix of garage rock, with grizzled bravado and energy. 'Monsters + Angels' is a superb showcase for songwriter Steve Cataldo's thoughts on aging and other reactions to a world in crisis. A terrific comeback for a band that never should have left. Highly Recommended."- Power Popaholic



"Boston punk legends The Nervous Eaters somehow keep making great new music."- If It's Too Loud



"(an) inspirational rock anthem"- Folk 'N Rock



"It was always a bit of misnomer to call The Nervous Eaters a punk band, since the quartet's style was more classic garage rock - scruffy and unpretentious, to be sure, but also far more melodic and musically adept than the majority of punk acts."- Patriot Ledger



"Steve Cataldo's voice and guitar licks remain some of the most vicious of the late-'70s punk cycle."- Please Kill Me



"Opening for the likes of The Police, The Ramones, The Pretenders, and Iggy Pop, Nervous Eaters made quite a memorable ruckus with their mix of old-school R & B and Stones-esque swagger, with a punchy punk sensibility thrown into the mix. Listening to them now conjures up a semi-lost world of Nuggets-like irresistibly primal garage rock and the raw but tuneful celebration of teenage kicks."- The Arts Fuse



"Nervous Eaters are considered one of the first and more influential



"The most striking impression was how potent a musical force they still are."- Patriot Ledger



Website: www.nervouseaters.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NervousEaters

