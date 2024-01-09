Webb Dalton: From Nashville Stages To Serving And Protecting, 'Rice & Beans' Sings The Working Class Anthem





Webb's career in music started at 14 years old after singing "Your Cheatin' Heart" in the World-Famous Tootsies Orchid Lounge in Nashville, TN. From there, during his high school years, Webb played clubs, festivals, fairs, and other venues around Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. Born in Montgomery, AL and growing up in Memphis, TN, Webb played college basketball scholarship to Ouachita Baptist University, while continuing to play restaurants in and around his college town of Hot Springs and Arkadelphia, AR. Webb knew he wanted to pursue his passion of playing music, so he left college and moved to Nashville, TN.

While in Nashville, Webb began playing weekly at the Nashville Palace while initially living in his pickup truck at the Two Rivers Campground for six months. An unknown artist was working in the kitchen washing dishes at the Palace who is known today as Randy Travis. Webb put a band together and began doing shows across the U.S. and Canada, opening shows for George Strait, John Conlee, Kathy Mattea, Kitty Wells, Little Jimmie Dickins, George Jones, Garth Brooks, and Randy Travis, and others.



In '88, Webb had won the Marlboro Talent Roundup, while continuing to play shows all over the US, on the path to becoming a major artist when Webb was faced with a difficult decision. A family member was diagnosed with a major health issue causing Webb to make a decision of either continuing to chase his dream or dealing with the reality of the situation. Webb chose to get off the road, sell his music equipment and touring van, and get a day job that would allow him to care for his loved one. Webb pursued a career in law enforcement while continuing to play shows around the Memphis and the Mid South area and release his music and a video.



Webb has spent the past 35 years serving and protecting while playing and writing music. Webb has had two songs reach #1 on Trop Rock Radio and was awarded the JMA "Artist of the Year" award for Traditional Country in independent music held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN on October 22, 2023. Webb also started a 501(c)3 charity called Gulf Coast Musicians Medical Fund to assist Gulf Coast musicians and songwriters with financial assistance with medical care at no cost to the musician or songwriter. (GCMMF.ORG)



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Webb Dalton's new release, "Rice & Beans" is a song that most everyone can relate to. It's a song about the working men and women who work every day to make a living and would like to keep more of what they earn. Well, who doesn't agree with that?

So, if you want some good ole Country Music, take a listen and download Webb Dalton's new single "Rice & Beans". We believe you'll be able to relate to the lyrics and agree with its message. Additionally, for a list of Webb's upcoming shows, videos of past performances and other information, visit reverbnation.com/webbdalton . For media or booking Webb, contact [email protected]




