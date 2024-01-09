|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Noah Kahan's 'Stick Season' Leads Europe Official Top 100 In The First Chart Of 2024
|
Hot Songs Around The World
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1262 entries in 28 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
395 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1108 entries in 25 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
418 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
282 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
345 entries in 26 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
423 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
338 entries in 20 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
197 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
101 entries in 24 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
300 entries in 24 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
312 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
280 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
389 entries in 15 charts
