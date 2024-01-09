Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 09/01/2024

Noah Kahan's 'Stick Season' Leads Europe Official Top 100 In The First Chart Of 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1262 entries in 28 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
395 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1108 entries in 25 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
418 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
282 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
345 entries in 26 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
423 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
338 entries in 20 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
197 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
101 entries in 24 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
300 entries in 24 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
312 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
280 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
389 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Europe Top100 chart for January 6, 2024, presents an intriguing mix of music, with Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" securing the top spot. This chart, reflecting the top songs across Europe, offers insights into the musical preferences at the beginning of the new year.

Noah Kahan's ascent to number one with "Stick Season" marks a significant shift from the holiday classics that dominated the chart in December. This rise reflects the song's growing resonance with European audiences. Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" follows at number two, maintaining its strong position and showcasing Swift's continued influence in the music scene.

Tate McRae's "Greedy" has made a notable jump to the third position, indicating its growing appeal among listeners. Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe's "Prada" and Luciano, Hurts & 6PM Records' "Wonderful Life" round out the top five, continuing to capture hearts with their universal appeal.



The chart also welcomes new entries and re-entries, reflecting the dynamic nature of the European music scene. Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" and Dua Lipa's "Houdini" make notable appearances, indicating their rising popularity. Additionally, Sophie Ellis Bextor's "Murder On The Dancefloor" has re-entered the chart, showcasing the song's enduring appeal.

As the first chart of 2024, the Europe Official Top 100 offers insights into emerging trends and artists shaping the future of music in Europe. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and returning classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the European music scene at the beginning of the new year.






