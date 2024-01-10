|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
OneRepublic Receives SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
424 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
339 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
222 entries in 15 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1109 entries in 25 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
103 entries in 24 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
301 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
280 entries in 11 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
312 entries in 19 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
389 entries in 15 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
451 entries in 21 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
420 entries in 20 charts
Snowman
Sia
214 entries in 18 charts
Water
Tyla
179 entries in 19 charts
Most read news of the week
Americana/Folk Singer/Songwriter Lori Triplett To Release New Album "When The Morning Comes," On March 1, 2024
Webb Dalton: From Nashville Stages To Serving And Protecting, 'Rice & Beans' Sings The Working Class Anthem
Sean Riley, The Mastermind Of Roots Music From New Orleans, Breathes Vitality Into His Upcoming Album 'Stone Cold Hands,' Set To Be Released In March
Grammy-Nominated Artist Major., Releases Official Music Video For Hit Americana Soul Anthem "Joy In The Battle"