The Rolling Stones
and Mercury Studios proudly release The Rolling Stones
Live At The Wiltern on DVD + 2CD; Blu-Ray + 2CD, 2CD, 3LP (3 variants: Black, Gold (D2C Exclusive), and Black
& Bronze Swirl (local retail Exclusive) on March 8, 2024.
One of the greatest box-office successes of 2002/2003, 117 shows grossing over $300 million, The Rolling Stones' "Licks World Tour" - in support of their 40 Licks compilation - celebrated the band's 40th Anniversary in splendid fashion, highlighted by this intimate Nov. 22 L.os Angeles show at The Wiltern. With its 2,000+-seat capacity, it would prove to be a welcome respite from the global stadiums and arenas. Fans knew they were in for something special when gems like "Stray Cat Blues," "No Expectations" and "Everybody Needs Somebody To Love" (complete with the co-author of this 1964 Soul Classic, Soloman Burke) rocked the house.
Over 80 songs were performed on this tour from all eras of the band's glorious one-of-a-kind history. Mick Jagger
played guitar, harmonica and keyboards at various stops. Keith Richards, stellar on guitar and vocals, provided both visual and musical highlights throughout the night. On stage right, Ron Wood's complimentary guitar work weaves seamlessly with Richards' playing. Drummer Charlie Watts [1941-2021], as always, was the heart'n'soul backbeat that drove the band forward. A-List musicians bassist Darryl Jones, keyboardist Chuck Leavell, saxophonist Bobby
Keys and backing vocalists Lisa Fischer, Bernard Fowler and Blondie
Chaplin added immeasurable flourishes.
With Tom Petty, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Depp, Stephen Stills
and Eddie Murphy
in the audience, The Rolling Stones
proceeded to raise the roof to put on arguably one of their best shows ever.
Ron Wood states "We couldn't really go through a whole tour doing predictable shows. We've got to have songs out of the blue." Adds Mick Jagger
"…it makes it interesting for the audience and the band. I've got to think a lot more about set lists than I've ever done." Enthuses Keith Richards: "Sometimes on the road, the weather's bad and half the band's down with something, but apart from those obvious blue days, there's an amazing freshness about these guys." (From Paul Sexton's illuminating liner notes.)
3LP Track Listing
Side A:
Jumpin' Jack Flash
Live With Me
Neighbours
Hand of Fate
Side B:
No Expectations
Beast of Burden
Stray Cat Blues
Side C:
Dance, Part 1
Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke)
That's How Strong My Love Is
Going To A Go-Go
Side D:
Thru And Thru
You Don't Have To Mean It
Can't You Hear Me Knocking
Side E:
Rock Me Baby
Bitch
Honky Tonk Women
Start Me Up
Side F:
Brown Sugar
Tumbling Dice
2CD Tracklisting:
CD1:
Jumpin' Jack Flash
Live With Me
Neighbours
Hand of Fate
No Expectations
Beast of Burden
Stray Cat Blues
Dance, Part 1
Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke)
That's How Strong My Love Is
Going To A Go-Go
Band Introductions
CD2:
Thru And Thru
You Don't Have To Mean It
Can't You Hear Me Knocking
Rock Me Baby
Bitch
Honky Tonk Women
Start Me Up
Brown Sugar
Tumbling Dice
