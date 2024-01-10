The Rolling Stones Live At The Wiltern





One of the greatest box-office successes of 2002/2003, 117 shows grossing over $300 million, The Rolling Stones' "Licks World Tour" - in support of their 40 Licks compilation - celebrated the band's 40th Anniversary in splendid fashion, highlighted by this intimate Nov. 22 L.os Angeles show at The Wiltern. With its 2,000+-seat capacity, it would prove to be a welcome respite from the global stadiums and arenas. Fans knew they were in for something special when gems like "Stray Cat Blues," "No Expectations" and "Everybody Needs Somebody To Love" (complete with the co-author of this 1964 Soul Classic, Soloman Burke) rocked the house.



Over 80 songs were performed on this tour from all eras of the band's glorious one-of-a-kind history.



With Tom Petty, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Depp, Stephen



Ron Wood states "We couldn't really go through a whole tour doing predictable shows. We've got to have songs out of the blue." Adds



3LP Track Listing



Side A:

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Live With Me

Neighbours

Hand of Fate



Side B:

No Expectations

Beast of Burden

Stray Cat Blues



Side C:

Dance, Part 1

Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke)

That's How Strong My Love Is

Going To A Go-Go



Side D:

Thru And Thru

You Don't Have To Mean It

Can't You Hear Me Knocking



Side E:

Rock Me Baby

Bitch

Honky Tonk Women

Start Me Up



Side F:

Brown Sugar

Tumbling Dice



2CD Tracklisting:



CD1:

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Live With Me

Neighbours

Hand of Fate

No Expectations

Beast of Burden

Stray Cat Blues

Dance, Part 1

Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke)

That's How Strong My Love Is

Going To A Go-Go

Band Introductions



CD2:

Thru And Thru

You Don't Have To Mean It

Can't You Hear Me Knocking

Rock Me Baby

Bitch

Honky Tonk Women

Start Me Up

Brown Sugar

Tumbling Dice



Mercury Studios is a multi-faceted content studio established to develop, produce, globally distribute, and invest in innovative, music-rooted storytelling across a range of media including film, television, podcasting, publishing, and live-streamed performance. Taking its name from the iconic Mercury Records label, Mercury Studios is powered by Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Rolling Stones and Mercury Studios proudly release The Rolling Stones Live At The Wiltern on DVD + 2CD; Blu-Ray + 2CD, 2CD, 3LP (3 variants: Black, Gold (D2C Exclusive), and Black & Bronze Swirl (local retail Exclusive) on March 8, 2024.One of the greatest box-office successes of 2002/2003, 117 shows grossing over $300 million, The Rolling Stones' "Licks World Tour" - in support of their 40 Licks compilation - celebrated the band's 40th Anniversary in splendid fashion, highlighted by this intimate Nov. 22 L.os Angeles show at The Wiltern. With its 2,000+-seat capacity, it would prove to be a welcome respite from the global stadiums and arenas. Fans knew they were in for something special when gems like "Stray Cat Blues," "No Expectations" and "Everybody Needs Somebody To Love" (complete with the co-author of this 1964 Soul Classic, Soloman Burke) rocked the house.Over 80 songs were performed on this tour from all eras of the band's glorious one-of-a-kind history. Mick Jagger played guitar, harmonica and keyboards at various stops. Keith Richards, stellar on guitar and vocals, provided both visual and musical highlights throughout the night. On stage right, Ron Wood's complimentary guitar work weaves seamlessly with Richards' playing. Drummer Charlie Watts [1941-2021], as always, was the heart'n'soul backbeat that drove the band forward. A-List musicians bassist Darryl Jones, keyboardist Chuck Leavell, saxophonist Bobby Keys and backing vocalists Lisa Fischer, Bernard Fowler and Blondie Chaplin added immeasurable flourishes.With Tom Petty, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Depp, Stephen Stills and Eddie Murphy in the audience, The Rolling Stones proceeded to raise the roof to put on arguably one of their best shows ever.Ron Wood states "We couldn't really go through a whole tour doing predictable shows. We've got to have songs out of the blue." Adds Mick Jagger "…it makes it interesting for the audience and the band. I've got to think a lot more about set lists than I've ever done." Enthuses Keith Richards: "Sometimes on the road, the weather's bad and half the band's down with something, but apart from those obvious blue days, there's an amazing freshness about these guys." (From Paul Sexton's illuminating liner notes.)3LP Track ListingSide A:Jumpin' Jack FlashLive With MeNeighboursHand of FateSide B:No ExpectationsBeast of BurdenStray Cat BluesSide C:Dance, Part 1Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke)That's How Strong My Love IsGoing To A Go-GoSide D:Thru And ThruYou Don't Have To Mean ItCan't You Hear Me KnockingSide E:Rock Me BabyBitchHonky Tonk WomenStart Me UpSide F:Brown SugarTumbling Dice2CD Tracklisting:CD1:Jumpin' Jack FlashLive With MeNeighboursHand of FateNo ExpectationsBeast of BurdenStray Cat BluesDance, Part 1Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke)That's How Strong My Love IsGoing To A Go-GoBand IntroductionsCD2:Thru And ThruYou Don't Have To Mean ItCan't You Hear Me KnockingRock Me BabyBitchHonky Tonk WomenStart Me UpBrown SugarTumbling DiceMercury Studios is a multi-faceted content studio established to develop, produce, globally distribute, and invest in innovative, music-rooted storytelling across a range of media including film, television, podcasting, publishing, and live-streamed performance. Taking its name from the iconic Mercury Records label, Mercury Studios is powered by Universal Music Group and creates an open space for experimentation to unleash and amplify both emerging and established artists. With offices in London and Los Angeles, Mercury Studios harnesses its established relationships with best-in-class talent from music and film, seamlessly bridging the two worlds to create a completely distinctive community of trailblazers driven by original IP, innovation, and collaboration.



