"World Burn" Performed By Renee Rapp Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The latest single from official soundtrack to Paramount's upcoming MEAN GIRLS movie, "World Burn" sung by Reneé Rapp and The Cast of Mean Girls is out now. Rapp's powerful performance of the song was first seen during her breakout role playing Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway. Rapp's rendition quickly caught the attention of fans not only for her incredible display of vocal talent, but also the ability to bring both vulnerability and authenticity to the character through her singing. Now, reprising her Broadway debut in the movie adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical, Rapp brings the iconic performance to the silver screen.The MEAN GIRLS soundtrack will feature songs from a number of the movie's stars, including Rapp as Regina George, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis 'Imi'ike, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, and more. The soundtrack will also feature hit record "Not My Fault" by Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion, which was released in December of last year to widespread acclaim. "Not My Fault" earned Rapp's highest ever day one streams on Spotify to date with over 984,000 streams within the first 24 hours, 5M streams within the first weekend globally, and now at over 10M streams across all platforms. The MEAN GIRLS soundtrack is set for release via Interscope Records/Universal Music on Friday, January 12th alongside the film's theatrical release.MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Track-listing:A Cautionary Tale - Auli'i Cravalho & Jaquel SpiveyWhat Ifs - Angourie RiceMeet The Plastics - Reneé RappStupid With Love - Angourie Rice & The Cast of Mean GirlsApex Predator - Auli'i Cravalho & Jaquel SpiveyWhat's Wrong With Me - Bebe WoodSexy - AvantikaSomeone Gets Hurt - Reneé RappRevenge Party - Ali'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Angourie Rice, Tim Meadows & The Cast of Mean GirlsWorld Burn - Reneé Rapp & The Cast of Mean GirlsI'd Rather Be Me - Auli'i Cravalho & The Cast of Mean Girls I See Stars - Angourie Rice & The Cast of Mean GirlsNot My Fault - Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee StallionIn December, it was also announced that Rapp will perform on the January 20th episode of Saturday Night Live with Jacob Elordi as the host. This capped off an explosive year for the singer-songwriter / actress, from the release of her debut album Snow Angel earning the largest first-week sales for a female artist's debut album, to her star-studded sold-out Snow Hard Feelings Tour. The run of dates included stops in all major cities including Chicago, Detroit, and Atlanta while boasting surprise appearances from Bryson Tiller, Lizzy McAlpine, Kesha, and more. Recently, Rapp released the deluxe version of Snow Angel, featuring four new songs including a remix of standout track "Tummy Hurts" featuring Coco Jones. Snow Angel was noted as one of the best albums of 2023 by BILLBOARD and "Tummy Hurts" (Remix) with Coco Jones noted one of the best songs of the year by ROLLING STONE.Reneé Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film and TV acting, and Broadway. Her debut album Snow Angel, released on August 18th, earned the biggest US first-week sales for a debut female album in 2023.After landing her breakout role as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway, she eventually turned her attention to her solo music career in 2022. To date, the multi-hyphenate's entire discography has amassed over 300 million streams and counting. She was recently nominated for two MTV VMA Awards, in the categories of 'Best New Artist' and 'PUSH Performance of the Year', performed to a packed crowd for The Today Show's Summer Concert Series, and was noted by TIME Magazine as "a powerful vocalist with the confidence to back it up". She recently wrapped up the North American leg of her sold out 'Snow Hard Feelings' Tour - which sold over 65,000 tickets within the first 24 hours alone (and over 100,000 worldwide). In addition to her own music, Rapp will reprise the role of Regina George in the forthcoming Paramount feature film MEAN GIRLS.From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. Reneé Rapp & Cast of Mean Girls - "World Burn"

Retail: https://MeanGirls.lnk.to/WorldBurn

Amazon Music: https://MeanGirls.lnk.to/WorldBurn/amazonmusic

Apple Music: https://MeanGirls.lnk.to/WorldBurn/applemusic

Deezer: https://MeanGirls.lnk.to/WorldBurn/deezer

iTunes: https://MeanGirls.lnk.to/WorldBurn/itunes

Pandora: https://MeanGirls.lnk.to/WorldBurn/pandora

SoundCloud: https://MeanGirls.lnk.to/WorldBurn/soundcloud

Spotify: https://MeanGirls.lnk.to/WorldBurn/spotify

Tidal: https://MeanGirls.lnk.to/WorldBurn/tidal

YouTube Music: https://MeanGirls.lnk.to/WorldBurn/youtubemusic

YouTube: https://MeanGirls.lnk.to/WorldBurn/youtube

Soundtrack Pre-Order: https://MeanGirls.lnk.to/Soundtrack




