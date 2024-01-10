Chase Bryant Announces Summerville EP Out January 19, 2024





Named after his wife's hometown of Summerville, SC, the project's warm, coastal inspiration is evident across the 6 tracks. From the nostalgic summer love anthem "She Used To Be" to the bluesy "Over You By Now", to the love-stricken "She's Just Like That" - Bryant's latest offering opens a welcome new chapter in his musical journey. Last month, he shared the EP's lead single - "I Still Do," showcasing his "hard-edged voice and significant guitar chops" (Billboard Country Update) as he reflects on a past love.



Summerville launches his ambitious new project, which will feature the release of five captivating EPs over the next 12 months. Each project boasts a unique sound to represent a different chapter in his life and was recorded in a different location to showcase his evolution as a prolific creator. Each EP is named after the town where it was written and inspired by: Ashland City (coming April 12) is the town north of Nashville where Chase wrote it, Cayo del Grullo (coming July 19) is named after a favorite

"I'm never not writing, or tinkering in my studio," says Chase Bryant. "It's most days of my life. I felt strongly that we couldn't sit on this body of work forever. We all collectively wanted to get the music out, and thankfully found a way to spread it all out over this year."



Summerville marks the



SUMMERVILLE EP TRACKLIST:

I Still Do (Chase Bryant, Ryan Beaver, Joe Clemmons)

Over You By Now (Bryant, Neil Medley)

Don't Forget About Me (Bryant,

She's Just Like That (Bryant, Medley, Paul Sikes)

Used To Be (Bryant, Luke Preston)

I Hope You Do (Bryant, Nate Miles, Andrew Stoelzing)



CHASE BRYANT UPCOMING EP RELEASE SCHEDULE

Summerville - January 19th

Ashland City - April 12th

Cayo del Grullo - July 19th

Clio - October 11th

Avery Park - January 10th, 2025



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, artist, writer, and producer Chase Bryant announces his upcoming EP Summerville, coming Jan. 19th. Recorded in Nashville's The Taxidermy and co-written with collaborators including Tommy Lee James (Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw), Ryan Beaver (Ashley Monroe, Blake Shelton) and Joe Clemmons (Gabby Barrett, Ryan Hurd), Bryant fully produced and played every instrument in the 6-track EP.Named after his wife's hometown of Summerville, SC, the project's warm, coastal inspiration is evident across the 6 tracks. From the nostalgic summer love anthem "She Used To Be" to the bluesy "Over You By Now", to the love-stricken "She's Just Like That" - Bryant's latest offering opens a welcome new chapter in his musical journey. Last month, he shared the EP's lead single - "I Still Do," showcasing his "hard-edged voice and significant guitar chops" (Billboard Country Update) as he reflects on a past love.Summerville launches his ambitious new project, which will feature the release of five captivating EPs over the next 12 months. Each project boasts a unique sound to represent a different chapter in his life and was recorded in a different location to showcase his evolution as a prolific creator. Each EP is named after the town where it was written and inspired by: Ashland City (coming April 12) is the town north of Nashville where Chase wrote it, Cayo del Grullo (coming July 19) is named after a favorite Texas vacation spot from his childhood, Clio (coming October 11) was cut in a cabin in rural Alabama, and Avery Park (coming January 10, 2025) is a nod to his old home outside of Brentwood, TN."I'm never not writing, or tinkering in my studio," says Chase Bryant. "It's most days of my life. I felt strongly that we couldn't sit on this body of work forever. We all collectively wanted to get the music out, and thankfully found a way to spread it all out over this year."Summerville marks the Orange Grove, TX-native's first project since his 2021 acclaimed debut, Upbringing. His "triumphant debut" (GRAMMY Museum) was grittier and more honest than anything he has shared before, recorded in the aftermath of a season of darkness and despair. The album landed Bryant features with NPR Weekend Edition, Tamron Hall Show, Good Morning America Digital, the GRAMMY Museum and more.SUMMERVILLE EP TRACKLIST:I Still Do (Chase Bryant, Ryan Beaver, Joe Clemmons)Over You By Now (Bryant, Neil Medley)Don't Forget About Me (Bryant, Tommy Lee James)She's Just Like That (Bryant, Medley, Paul Sikes)Used To Be (Bryant, Luke Preston)I Hope You Do (Bryant, Nate Miles, Andrew Stoelzing)CHASE BRYANT UPCOMING EP RELEASE SCHEDULESummerville - January 19thAshland City - April 12thCayo del Grullo - July 19thClio - October 11thAvery Park - January 10th, 2025




