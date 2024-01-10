Billy Strings Confirms Spring Headline Tour Dates





*with Chris Thile. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will continue his headline tour through this spring including newly confirmed shows at Tampa's Yuengling Center (two nights), St. Augustine's St. Augustine Amphitheatre (three nights), Lexington's Rupp Arena (two nights), Greenwood Village's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre (two nights), Minneapolis' The Armory and Rosemont, IL's Allstate Arena (two nights) among others.Tickets for the new shows will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, January 10 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, January 12 at 10:00am local time. Additionally, a limited number of tickets will be available to purchase in-person at each venue's box office starting tomorrow at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.billystrings.com/tour.The spring dates are just the latest added to Strings' 2024 run, which also includes stops at Asheville's ExploreAsheville.com Arena (three nights, all sold out), Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (two nights), Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium (sold out) and Atlanta's State Farm Arena (two nights) among many others.The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, who is nominated for three awards at the upcoming 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Bluegrass Album (Me/And/Dad), Best American Roots Song ("California Sober" feat. Willie Nelson) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("High Note" with Dierks Bentley).Additionally, Strings recently unveiled "Meet Me At The Creek > Pyramid Country > Must Be Seven > Meet Me At The Creek (Live at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC 3/4/23)," a 38-minute live performance that showcases the energy of Strings' electric concerts.The release follows "California Sober," a collaboration with legendary artist Willie Nelson and Strings' first project since partnering with Reprise Records, as well as his most recent full-length album, Me/And/Dad, which features Strings alongside his dad, Terry Barber.The product of a longtime dream, Me/And/Dad consists of new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child. Released to overwhelming acclaim, NPR Musicpraised, "exuberant interplay…a match made tender by the familiar harmonies of these two lifelong picking partners," while The Wall Street Journal declared, "Me/And/Dad works beautifully…the guitars from the principals along with mandolin, banjo, fiddle and bass are expertly played with joy and verve" and Billboard proclaimed, "Top-notch, wooly bluegrass picking wraps around distinct, family harmonies throughout."Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades.He has also performed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," PBS' "Austin City Limits" and "Bluegrass Underground."BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:February 1—New York, NY—New York Philharmonic*February 16—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)February 17—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)February 18—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)February 23—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone ArenaFebruary 24—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone ArenaFebruary 25—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)March 1—Atlanta, GA—State Farm ArenaMarch 2—Atlanta, GA—State Farm ArenaApril 12—Tampa, FL—Yuengling CenterApril 13—Tampa, FL—Yuengling CenterApril 17—Savannah, GA—Enmarket ArenaApril 19—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine AmphitheatreApril 20—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine AmphitheatreApril 21—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine AmphitheatreApril 26—Lexington, KY—Rupp ArenaApril 27—Lexington, KY—Rupp ArenaMay 11—Conroe, TX—Big As Texas FestivalMay 17—Greenwood Village, CO—Fiddler's Green AmphitheatreMay 18—Greenwood Village, CO—Fiddler's Green AmphitheatreMay 21—Minneapolis, MN—The ArmoryMay 24—Rosemont, IL—Allstate ArenaMay 25—Rosemont, IL—Allstate ArenaJune 22-23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country SuperfestJuly 12-14—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival*with Chris Thile.



