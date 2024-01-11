Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 11/01/2024

2024 Grammy Celebration To Take Place Following Music's Biggest Night On February 4, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time GRAMMY winner NE-YO is set to headline the exclusive 2024 GRAMMY Celebration - the Recording Academy's Official After-Party honoring the winners and nominees of Music's Biggest Night. Current GRAMMY nominee SuperBlue: Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter will perform in the GRAMMY Celebration Jazz Lounge and Ben Bakson will be the evening's DJ. Taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center immediately following the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4, the GRAMMY Celebration will bring the industry together to commemorate a year of musical milestones and honor the GRAMMY nominees and winners who shaped the year in music.

"The GRAMMY Celebration serves as the perfect finale to Music's Biggest Night, uniting the nominees and winners of the 66th GRAMMY Awards to revel in their year's worth of accomplishments," said Branden Chapman, Chief Operating Officer for the Recording Academy. "As an Academy committed to serving, uplifting and advancing the music community, we look forward to the GRAMMY Celebration each year - a momentous occasion where our shared passion for music is celebrated and meaningful connections are made."

Levy, the hospitality partner at the Los Angeles Convention Center, will present this year's chef-curated menu. Following the event, the Recording Academy will once again partner with the charitable organization Musically Fed — whose mission is to mobilize the music industry in the fight against hunger — to repurpose leftover food to feed those in need in the local community. The organization works with artists, promoters, management, and venues nationwide to donate unused backstage meals to community organizations that feed the homeless, hungry and food insecure. Musically Fed will also repurpose food from this year's GRAMMY Awards® and the MusiCares® Person of the Year Gala.
