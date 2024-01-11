|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!

2024 Grammy Celebration To Take Place Following Music's Biggest Night On February 4, 2024
Hot Songs Around The World
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
421 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
341 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
222 entries in 15 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1112 entries in 25 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
118 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
315 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
282 entries in 11 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
326 entries in 19 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
390 entries in 15 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
453 entries in 21 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
427 entries in 20 charts
Snowman
Sia
216 entries in 18 charts
Water
Tyla
190 entries in 19 charts
Most read news of the week
Americana/Folk Singer/Songwriter Lori Triplett To Release New Album "When The Morning Comes," On March 1, 2024
Webb Dalton: From Nashville Stages To Serving And Protecting, 'Rice & Beans' Sings The Working Class Anthem
Sean Riley, The Mastermind Of Roots Music From New Orleans, Breathes Vitality Into His Upcoming Album 'Stone Cold Hands,' Set To Be Released In March
Leon Frear Releases 'Aa Town Called Chapel', A Mixed Emotion Ode To His Hometown, Ahead Of Debut Album
Wicked Cool Records And Cleveland International Records Partner On Release Of Historic Out-Of-Print Ronnie And The Savoys Single "Domino (With Steve "Poppy" Popovich On Vocals) And B-Side "Slappin' Rods And Leaky Oil"