Rising Rap Duo Da Foundation Release Debut Hit Single "Skeptical"

"Skeptical" will be available on all major music platforms Friday, January 12 th , 2024 distributed by Sony New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brothers and hip-hop artists make up the electrifying rap duo, Da Foundation; Raised in East Orange, New Jersey and hailing from the vibrant city of Greensboro, North Carolina, the dynamic pair are poised to set the music scene ablaze with latest single, "Skeptical"; set to drop this Friday, January 12 th. Da Foundation comprised of talented wordsmiths, Mustaiin "Mu Smoova Don" and Malcolm "Mile Casso," has established a signature style that transcends the bounds of genre. With influences from Rap, RnB, and Golden Era hip-hop, the pair of brothers seamlessly blend their unique personalities into one coherent sound."Skeptical" promises to deliver the heat with its catchable rhythms, thought-provoking verses, and a melodic hook that is bound to resonate with hip-hop aficionados and music enthusiasts alike. The track is a testament to the brothers unparalleled chemistry and their unwavering commitment to delivering music that pulsates with raw energy and authenticity. Da Foundation are known for effortlessly navigating between profound philosophies and light-hearted melodies. "Skeptical" is a great demonstration of what Da Foundation describes as unorthodox creativity. While Mu Smoova is deliberate in his approach to storytelling, offering authenticity and contemplative lyricism, Mile Casso injects an edgy, experimental vibe, pushing boundaries and infusing the duo's repertoire with risk-taking creativity. Their music invites the listener into a world where strange and familiar coexist harmoniously.Da Foundation are not new to the music scene. From guerrilla marketing cd's from the trunk of their car to being featured in notable publications like Hip-Hop Weekly and Shade 45, Da Foundation has preserved for 14 years, releasing two full studio albums, numerous singles, and touring extensively from Maryland to Florida. Their forthcoming single, was sparked by a moment of creativity according to the duo. The single is a product of spontaneous creativity, born from the depths of navigating the challenges of managing an artist's career independently. It emerged after grappling with shouldering the full weight of an artist's journey, often leading to moments of doubt and skepticism about the next steps to take.In anticipation of the single's release, the duo expressed their excitement, stating, "This track is a reflection of our different perspectives, our unique creative space, and the exploration of how we use different frequencies to create sound and music; It's a sonic narrative that encapsulates the essence of our journey as artists. We can't wait for our fans to vibe with it!"Skeptical is expected to showcase the brothers evolution as artists, offering a glimpse into their distinctive sonic palette and their unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of contemporary hip-hop. With its imminent release, "Da Foundation" are poised to leave an indelible mark on the music scene and fortify their status as a force to be reckoned with."Skeptical" will be available on all major music platforms Friday, January 12 th , 2024 distributed by Sony Music Entertainment and The Orchard. For more information and updates on "Skeptical" and rising superstars "Da Foundation" stay tuned to their official social media channels and streaming platforms @alleyway2broadway



