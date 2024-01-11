Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 11/01/2024

The Cult Perform On The Howard Stern Show This Friday; 40th Anniversary Year Commences

Hot Songs Around The World

Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
424 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
339 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
222 entries in 15 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1109 entries in 25 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
103 entries in 24 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
301 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
280 entries in 11 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
312 entries in 19 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
389 entries in 15 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
451 entries in 21 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
420 entries in 20 charts
Snowman
Sia
214 entries in 18 charts
Water
Tyla
179 entries in 19 charts
The Cult Perform On The Howard Stern Show This Friday; 40th Anniversary Year Commences
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Cult commence their 40th anniversary with an exclusive interview and performance on the Jan. 12 episode of The Howard Stern Show (listen via Sirius XM's Howard 101 channel at 7 pm eastern and pacific).

The date holds special significance for both Stern and The Cult, with the legendary media personality celebrating his 70th birthday, and Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy having announced their transition from Death Cult to The Cult via the UK's Tube TV on January 13, 1984.

Stern, in an impromptu broadcast over the Summer, surrounded by famous friends, asked each of his guests to select their favorite song, with Stern himself picking The Cult's "She Sells Sanctuary" for the surprise DJ spot on his own Howard 100 station.

Throughout 2024, the seminal band will be announcing further details relevant to their 40th anniversary.







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0091641 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0052456855773926 secs