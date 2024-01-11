Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 11/01/2024

Indie Rock Songsmith Jon Snodgrass Announces New Album And Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie rock songsmith Jon Snodgrass will be releasing a new album on March 29th, entitled Barge At Will, which is named after an old-school skateboarding culture saying.

In support of the album, Snodgrass will be covering ground throughout the East Coast, Midwest, and Canada. Limited edition vinyl is now available for preorder in the USA via the Snod Store as well as SBAM Records in Europe and Thousand Island Records in both Australia and Canada.

Barge At Will was recorded, mixed, and mastered at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, CO. Also, Bill Stevenson played drums and bass on the entire album. In addition, a few of Snodgrass' buddies including Chris Wollard (Hot Water Music), Chris Cresswell (The Flatliners, Hot Water Music), Peter "JR" Wasilewski (Less Than Jake), and Scott Reynolds (ALL) made contributions to a few songs.

From not having a Plan B ("Tried & True") to being the opposite of outdoorsy ("Pre-Teen Wolf") to scheduling shows around the Colorado Rockies' schedule ("Crunchin' The Numbers") to a song written about Bremen, Germany while on tour ("Bremen Town") - Barge At Will is about doing your best at the moment because life is shorter than you think.

Jon Snodgrass is a founding member of Armchair Martian, Drag The River, and supergroup Scorpios. Also, he has made records with Frank Turner, Cory Branan, and Joey Cape, and is a senior class alum of The Revival Tour. In addition, he has toured with Flogging Molly, Frank Turner, Justin Townes Earle, Chuck Ragan, The White Buffalo, Cory Branan, Skinny Lister, Lenny Lashley, Joey Cape, Tony Sly, Northcote, Chris Wollard & The Ship Thieves, Chris Cresswell, and Mike Herrera.

Barge At Will will be released on March 29th to coincide with opening day of the 2024 Major League Baseball season. Limited edition blue vinyl as well as black vinyl is now available for preorder.






