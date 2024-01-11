Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 11/01/2024

New Model Army Address Post Office Scandal With New Song 'I Did Nothing Wrong'

New Model Army Address Post Office Scandal With New Song 'I Did Nothing Wrong'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Model Army address the Post Office Horizon scandal with the new song 'I Did Nothing Wrong' which will be released with their forthcoming new album Unbroken on January 26th via earMUSIC.

The powerful folk-rock song captures the anguish that swept across Britain following the shocking events while also focusing on the ever-mounting pressures from an increasingly digitised world.

Speaking about 'I Did Nothing Wrong' frontman Justin Sullivan says, "It's quite extraordinary to many millions of us Brits that, years after the Post Office scandal became common knowledge, the deliberate delaying of any proper justice still continues. 'I Did Nothing Wrong' was actually written a couple of years ago, taking the scandal as its storyline and then taking a broader swipe at the brutal, binary, digitized world that we are stupidly allowing to replace normal human interactions."

Justin's articulate worldview sits at the heart of Unbroken - both emotionally and politically. The subjects and moods are variable, creating a diverse collection of tracks which touch on topics ranging from social and political commentary to deeply personal reflections.

Written and recorded over quite a long period of time, with the process interrupted by both the delayed 40th Anniversary shows and the Sinfonia live orchestral project, Unbroken is a quintessential New Model Army album, full of guitars but with the emphasis, as ever, on the rhythmic power of bass and drums, as the band continue to push the boundaries of their signature sound while staying true to their heart.

Unbroken will be released on CD Hardcover Mediabook, Heavyweight Black LP Gatefold, Ltd. Heavyweight Red LP Gatefold and on Digital.

New Model Army will be touring Unbroken throughout the UK & Europe this year with shows starting on February 27th. The band will also be holding three special Q&A appearances across select UK independent record stores during album release week.






