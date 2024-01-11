Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 11/01/2024

UK R&B Queen Shae Universe Announces New Project 'Love's Letter'

Hot Songs Around The World

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
453 entries in 21 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
427 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
432 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
375 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
414 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
195 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
319 entries in 24 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1793 entries in 33 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
223 entries in 15 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
285 entries in 22 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
283 entries in 11 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK R&B queen Shaé Universe announces her much anticipated new project Love's Letter, slated for release on Valentine's Day, 14th February via The Orchard.
A release steeped in R&B nostalgia, this timeless 10 track project explores what it would mean for love to send you a letter for every phase of life. Collaborating with producers from both sides of the Atlantic, the project combines Shaé's once-in-a-lifetime raw vocal talent with sultry guitar melodies, old-school-flows and modern gritty bounces.

The announcement arrives today with new single 'What's Luv?', a sun-dappled tune shot through with breezy guitar licks and Shaé's ethereal vocal runs, as she muses on the importance of self-love.

Speaking on 'What's Luv?', Shaé said: "'What's Luv?' is for anyone who's ever lost themselves in love. People who love hard and passionately can often forget that ultimately, no one can pour into them more than themselves. I wrote this song as a reminder of that. Love people, love life, love love but also ensure you love yourself enough."

'What's Luv?' is joined on the project by ethereal 00's R&B cut 'LOML', which landed last year to acclaim from CRACK, NME and spins across BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, KISS Fresh and more. 'LOML' sits alongside the empowering 'Passenger Princess' which arrived with a video featuring frequent collaborator Kojey Radical and drew heat from the likes of NME, Vibe, Wonderland, COLORS, GUAP, DMY, Complex UK, TRENCH and DJ Mag. Shaé made her much-anticipated COLORS debut last year with the radiant project cut 'Summertime'. Covering romantic love, self-love, lack of love and the role of love in spirituality, Love's Letter is a transformative project crafted to help listeners process their pain.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, British-Nigerian artist Shaé Universe has made waves in the UK, West Africa and beyond making music that engages, enchants and inspires. Her mother a gospel singer and her father a pastor, Shaé weaves her spirituality, faith and sensuality through her work. Shaé is an artist who can both sing and rap, has been co-signed by the likes of Lalah Hathaway, Jorja Smith and Little Simz and has remained entirely independent - navigating the industry on her own terms.

Now in her new era following performances at legendary festivals around the world including Glastonbury, SXSW, Roskilde, De Roma Festival, The Great Escape and a lead feature on Phabo's latest album Don't Get Too Cozy, Shaé has truly taken her music to a global stage. With fans at the likes of British Vogue, NME, VICE, Rolling Stone, BET, Billboard, Highsnobiety, Complex, Wonderland and NOTION, and recently announced as a Pandora Artist to Watch for 2024 - this year has Shaè Universe written all over it.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0086789 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0051388740539551 secs