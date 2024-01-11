|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
UK R&B Queen Shae Universe Announces New Project 'Love's Letter'
Hot Songs Around The World
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
453 entries in 21 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
427 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
432 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
375 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
414 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
195 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
319 entries in 24 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1793 entries in 33 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
223 entries in 15 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
285 entries in 22 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
283 entries in 11 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
Most read news of the week
Americana/Folk Singer/Songwriter Lori Triplett To Release New Album "When The Morning Comes," On March 1, 2024
Webb Dalton: From Nashville Stages To Serving And Protecting, 'Rice & Beans' Sings The Working Class Anthem
Sean Riley, The Mastermind Of Roots Music From New Orleans, Breathes Vitality Into His Upcoming Album 'Stone Cold Hands,' Set To Be Released In March
Wicked Cool Records And Cleveland International Records Partner On Release Of Historic Out-Of-Print Ronnie And The Savoys Single "Domino (With Steve "Poppy" Popovich On Vocals) And B-Side "Slappin' Rods And Leaky Oil"
Leon Frear Releases 'Aa Town Called Chapel', A Mixed Emotion Ode To His Hometown, Ahead Of Debut Album