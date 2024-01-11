Ithaca, NY-Based Artist Rose Alaimo Releases High Energy 'Power Lines' Single On The Power Of Human Connection





This is the third full-length album from the Ithaca, NY-based artist. Honest, hopeful and emotive, Alaimo takes on her internal struggles as she finds her way through darkness to exercise her own will-power, freedom of choice and self-empowerment.



A veterinarian and vegetable farmer in her day-to-day life, this record exposes a whole other side of Alaimo as she finds her way through darkness to exercise her own will-power, freedom of choice and self-empowerment.



"The song 'Power Lines' is about the connections that exist between us, whether we are aware of them or not. One thing that was highlighted during Covid was how unbelievably interconnected we are. How fast the virus spread across the world was astounding, and in the middle of everyone debating mask and vaccination mandates and people becoming increasingly stressed and angry and there being more and more division between everyone, a tree was blown over on my property, taking the power lines down in front of my house. I walked outside and, after the shock of seeing this healthy tree ripped up by the roots by a strong wind, I noticed the lines that were down," says Rose Alaimo.



"I saw how they were connected to my house, and how the main lines also connected to my neighbor's house, and how those same lines connected every single house on the street. I never stopped to notice how physically connected all of these houses were by these power lines and how what happened to my house affected everyone else around me. It struck me as an interesting analogy to how we as humans are also all more connected to each other and to the world around us than we might initially assume. These connections may not be visible but they are definitely there. We can spread viruses to each other and we can spread anger and fear, but if we are mindful of this interconnectedness, we can also choose to spread GOOD things: kindness and understanding and peace."



Rose Alaimo writes, sings, performs, programs, records and co-produces her own music. Additional production and mastering was provided by Jamie Hill (Nada Surf, Zola Jesus, House of Pain), at Department of



The emotional range of this album mirrors the intense highs and lows of life, from soft and dreamy lullabies, where we remember loved-ones who are no longer with us ('Stars'), to anthemic, thrashy songs protesting Russia's war on Ukraine and unethical and dangerous world leaders ('Resist The Force'). On 'The Devil That You Know', she explores the challenge of letting go of familiar toxic patterns due to the fear of making changes in a world that feels increasingly unstable wrapping up with 'Here I Am', a grounding and hopeful reprise medley reminding us of the stillness and peace that we can find, even in times of trouble.

'A Place To Go When You Need To Hide' is out now and available via fine music platforms, including Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music.



Music, lyrics & arrangement by Rose Alaimo

Rose Alaimo - vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, bass, fretless bass, banjo, mandolin, theremini, percussion, MIDI and electronic instruments, & drum programming

Produced & mixed by Rose Alaimo in Ithaca, NY

Additional production & mastering by Jamie Hill at Department of Energy Management, Tacoma, WA

Artist photos by Kate Catalano-Collins



TRACK LIST:

1. Meet Me Where I Am 03:29

2. Stars 04:04

3. Power Lines 03:45

4. I Guess I Feel OK? 04:27

5. The Devil That You Know 04:27

6. Can't Find Me 04:23

7. Resist The Force 03:11

8. Between Sleep 04:16

9. The Dark of Light 04:49

