Texas/Nash Country Music Hitmaker, Joey Green, Inks Global Publishing Deal With Space Colonel And Warner Chappell Music

Green has toured or performed with national acts, including Lainey Wilson, Eli Young Band, Randy Rogers, Stoney LaRue, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joey Green has signed a global publishing deal with Space Colonel and Warner Chappell Music. Known for his success on NBC's The Voice, Green considers his genre post-Americana - a mix of Americana, rock, and country. This talented songwriter, storyteller, and performer draws crowds in with lyrics that resonate with fans of all ages.He has eight albums to his credit, the latest "Heart Lessons," a 7-song EP, was released in November of 2023. He debuted the new album when he opened for CMA "Entertainer of the Year", Lainey Wilson, at Billy Bob's Texas leaving fans wanting more. "Heart Lesson" and "Bury My Heart (Dive Bar)" earned coveted spots on Spotify's 'New Music Friday' and "Fresh Finds Country" playlists. His last EP "Puttin' It Out There" (2022) landed singles on Spotify's 'New Music Nashville', 'Fresh Finds Country', and 'LA Pop Tunes' playlists. Joey's music video for "This House Ain't Big Enough" had a successful run with national premieres on CMT, Country Rebel, Heartland, and Nashville Country TV and concluded an uninterrupted ten months in the "Taste of Country" Top 10 Country Music Video Countdown. He is currently sitting at #2 on the Taste of Country Top 10 Countdown with "Heartbroke".Laser-focused, with his nose to the grindstone, Green will continue this momentum into 2024 with daily/scheduled writes on the books and will be heading back to the studio later this year to lay down tracks for a new album.Green has become a household name in Texas and beyond for his rock 'n' roll to soul country rollercoaster ride of a live show. With songs telling his story of real-world experiences and a powerhouse vocal range fans just can't get enough. His undeniable stage presence, high energy, and absolute command of the audience make him a rockstar performer. Joey has amassed 101K+ social media followers, 87K+ monthly listeners, 4.66M+ video streams, and 6.1+ digital streams further solidifying his position as one of the most promising rising country music stars. Fans nationwide will be able to catch a show as Green's 2024 tour has stops all across the U.S. and will likely see him on the international track as well. A highlight of the tour will be his performance at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville with the biggest and brightest in country radio. Find Joey's current tour schedule here.Green has toured or performed with national acts, including Lainey Wilson, Eli Young Band, Randy Rogers, Stoney LaRue, Kevin Fowler, Sean McConnell, Giovannie & the Hired Guns, and Sam Riggs. For the past several years, he has been part of an international tour in London, Australia, and Mexico called the Texas Music Takeover with other well-known Texas artists, Pat Green, Cody Canada, Wade Bowen, Vaden Todd Lewis (The Toadies), Sara Jaffe, Josh Abbott, Koe Wetzel, Parker McCollum, Mike Ryan, and Casey Donahew.



