David Archuleta Inks Book Deal For Memoir

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a competitive situation David Archuleta has entered into a book deal with Dey Street Books, a division of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins Publishers. The memoir will reveal, for the first time, the truth of his struggles growing up as a devout Mormon, achieving worldwide fame as a teen on American Idol, his choice to halt his music career to go on a mission in Chile, and his lifesaving decision to come out and live authentically."Through encouragement from friends I've decided it's important to share my story. I hope it will help others understand the struggles those in the LGBTQ+ community have coming out in religious communities, provide light to anyone navigating difficult family dynamics or faith transitions, and encourage everyone to give more room to love yourself. I'm very excited to share this journey!" said Archuleta.Additionally, David has also signed with Mainstay Entertainment & The Chicane Group for representation across the board."David is not only a beloved star and undeniable talent but also an impactful artist whose story will resonate universally, inspiring others as it has inspired us. He stands poised to hit even greater heights as he embarks upon this new chapter," said his reps.Archuleta, long known for his distinctive and powerful vocals, is currently collaborating with top producers and writers on a new project for 2024 which reflects the next chapter of his artistic evolution and continued touring career.Archuleta's prolific wave of creativity is in high gear as he continues to step out of his comfort zone, performing on the fall run of Dan Reynold's (Imagine Dragons) LOVELOUD: LGBTQ+ Charity Music Events alongside Grammy nominees Victoria Monét, Allison Russell & Tegan and Sara, Lindsey Stirling, Lauv and Neon Trees' Tyler Glenn, singing his way to the finale on The Masked Singer, being honored as one of Out Magazine's 2023 Out 100 Storytellers, and unveiling George Michael's Star Dedication on Project Angel Food's Path of Angels. And if that's not enough, David kicked off 2024 as the telecast opening performer at the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade which aired nationwide to over 22 million viewers on New Year's Day.David's most recent releases include:Afraid To LoveI'm YoursUpFaith In MeMovin'OK, All RightUp All NightIn 2008, more than 30 million television viewers fell in love with singer songwriter David Archuleta; with his angelic voice, bashful sweetness and megawatt smile, over 44 million votes made him the first runner-up in Season 7 of American Idol - and a star at age 16. Shortly after "Idol," David's first single, "Crush," debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.The track sold more than 2 million digital copies to become double platinum. Three months later, his self-titled album, David Archuleta, sold more than 900,000 copies worldwide. With a faithful social media following (3.5 million Facebook followers, 1.1 million on Twitter, and over 1 million followers on Tik Tok), David has toured all over the U.S., Canada, Asia and even in the Middle East.In 2020, David released his 8th album, Therapy Sessions, which featured an inside look into his internal struggle with himself - a battle he has experienced for most of his life. He carried a heavy burden by trying to be something he was not, while knowing that who he really was would put him at odds with the church he grew up in. In 2021, David came out as queer to the LGBTQ community and continues to navigate his identity.During this time, he also had emergency vocal cord surgery, which left him unable to speak much for 3 months, resulting in a period of self-reflection. In the summer of 2022, David then made his professional musical theater debut as "Joseph" in the acclaimed Andrew Lloyd Weber/Tim Rice musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.In the fall of 2022, David revealed to Good Morning America that he was experiencing a faith crisis and stepping away from the Church of Latter Day Saints, having been a Mormon his whole life. 2023 quickly shaped up to be the Year of Archuleta, not the least of which is because of his return to television.The Masked Singer saw David spread his wings (and end up a finalist) as the Macaw, a bird known for its exuberant personality. An audience favorite, David rose to the top against other heavyweight vocalists such as Pentatonix, Michael Bolton and Sara Evans. David also joined longtime friend Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons lead singer) for the "Love Loud" tour with Victoria Monét, Tegan and Sara, Lindsey Stirling, Lauv and Neon Trees' Tyler Glenn. Additionally, David was named one of OUT Magazine's "2023 Out 100 Storytellers" and was invited to speak at and unveil George Michael's Star at Project Angel Food's Path of Angels ceremony.



