K.Flay Releases New Single 'Carsick'





'Carsick' premiered today on Triple J radio in Australia where K.Flay will be touring in February and is accompanied by an official visualizer. The clip was directed and edited by MILK Studios'



Regarding the single K.Flay says, "'Carsick' is about the moment you want to get off the ride. When the chaos isn't fun anymore. I tried to capture both the dizzying feeling of being in a toxic relationship and the freedom that comes with leaving it."



K.Flay's new studio album MONO was released



She added that the new album, "is the culmination of the major narrative strands in my life—the loss of my biological father, my queerness, my fraught relationship with alcohol, the struggle to find my place in the music industry, and of course, my sudden deafness."



Born Kristine Flaherty, K.Flay started rapping and writing songs on a lark while attending Stanford University and soon began releasing her self-produced mixtapes. In 2017 she released her major label debut Ever Where Is Some Where that featured the iconic smash 'Blood in the Cut' and propelled her to arenas around the world.



As a songwriter, musician, and producer, she's lent her talents to numerous collaborations, working with Fitz and the Tantrums, Bishop Briggs, Tom Morello, Kaskade, grandson, The Regrettes, and more. Additionally, K.Flay added to her extensive film and TV credits when she wrote the original song 'T-Rex' for Netflix's groundbreaking new animated film Nimona - released June 2023.



Whether working on her own music or with others, K.Flay's output remains rooted in her undeniable lyrical skills, an element she attributes to her innate love of language and its infinite possibilities. A relentlessly boundary-pushing artist with more than 1 BILLION streams and 100K+ tickets sold, K.Flay continues to commit herself to constant growth by holding herself to higher and more rigorous standards in every aspect of her artistry. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum and 2x GRAMMY-nominee K.Flay is kicking off 2024 with an intoxicating new single 'Carsick' - out today. Recorded during K.Flay's MONO album recording sessions, the song was written and produced by K.Flay and frequent collaborator Jason Suwito (MisterWives, Imagine Dragons, Sir Sly).'Carsick' premiered today on Triple J radio in Australia where K.Flay will be touring in February and is accompanied by an official visualizer. The clip was directed and edited by MILK Studios' Sonny Alvarez (Jason Mraz, Spencer Sutherland) and takes you on a disorientating visual journey soundtracked by the mesmerizing 'Carsick'.Regarding the single K.Flay says, "'Carsick' is about the moment you want to get off the ride. When the chaos isn't fun anymore. I tried to capture both the dizzying feeling of being in a toxic relationship and the freedom that comes with leaving it."K.Flay's new studio album MONO was released September 15th, 2023 by Giant Music and is her fifth full-length and first since going deaf in her right ear at the end of August 2022. "I started making this record as a person with two working ears. I finished it with only one," K.Flay shared in November when she released a mini-doc The Making of MONO.She added that the new album, "is the culmination of the major narrative strands in my life—the loss of my biological father, my queerness, my fraught relationship with alcohol, the struggle to find my place in the music industry, and of course, my sudden deafness."Born Kristine Flaherty, K.Flay started rapping and writing songs on a lark while attending Stanford University and soon began releasing her self-produced mixtapes. In 2017 she released her major label debut Ever Where Is Some Where that featured the iconic smash 'Blood in the Cut' and propelled her to arenas around the world.As a songwriter, musician, and producer, she's lent her talents to numerous collaborations, working with Fitz and the Tantrums, Bishop Briggs, Tom Morello, Kaskade, grandson, The Regrettes, and more. Additionally, K.Flay added to her extensive film and TV credits when she wrote the original song 'T-Rex' for Netflix's groundbreaking new animated film Nimona - released June 2023.Whether working on her own music or with others, K.Flay's output remains rooted in her undeniable lyrical skills, an element she attributes to her innate love of language and its infinite possibilities. A relentlessly boundary-pushing artist with more than 1 BILLION streams and 100K+ tickets sold, K.Flay continues to commit herself to constant growth by holding herself to higher and more rigorous standards in every aspect of her artistry.



