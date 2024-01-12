Katie Pruitt Returns With Anticipated New Album 'Mantras'





In conjunction with the release, the song's official music video, directed by Alexa King Stone and Stephen Kinigopoulos, will premiere today at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT on YouTube.



Of the track, Pruitt reflects, "I wrote 'White Lies, White Jesus & You' about shedding any remaining shame associated with the church. It's an intentional protest song rejecting the narrative that the Bible's purpose is to gate-keep or oppress. I hope it serves as a reminder to anyone who has ever been hurt by religion, that spirituality is yours to define for yourself and no institution can take that away from you."



Produced by Jake



Across these eleven tracks, including previously released song, "Blood Related," Pruitt takes her introspective songwriting to new heights, as she explores complex relationships with family, religion and her own mind.



Reflecting on the project, Pruitt shares, "Mantras is a full circle journey from self-sabotage to self-compassion. Writing this record forced me to stop seeking external validation from the rest of the world and turn my focus inward. After hitting a low point that caused me to seek extensive therapy, I realized I had a problem with negative self-talk. So I started writing down phrases of encouragement and repeating mantras in the mirror. Through this practice I learned how to be a kinder friend to myself and ultimately a kinder friend to others. When life gets heavy and the future feel overwhelmingly out of our control, we can learn to turn inwards and build a home inside of ourselves."



Known for her powerful live performances, Pruitt will embark on an extensive headline tour this spring including stops at Atlanta's Terminal West, Dallas' Kessler Theater, Austin's Parish, Denver's Bluebird Theater, Seattle's Neumos, Boston's Brighton



Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, January 17 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following next Friday, January 19 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.katiepruitt.com/tour.



In addition to Pruitt,



Originally from the Atlanta suburbs and now based in Nashville, Pruitt has garnered widespread attention since her debut. She has been highlighted as a Rolling Stone "Artist You Need To Know," one of NPR Music's "Slingshot: 20 Artists To Watch" and has performed as part of CBS Mornings' "Saturday Sessions" series and NPR Music's "Tiny Desk (Home Concert)" series.



In addition to numerous sold-out headline shows, Pruitt has also toured with artists such as Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Shakey Graves, My Morning Jacket, American Aquarium, Lucero, City and Colour and more.



KATIE PRUITT CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

March 28—Asheville, NC—Salvage Station

March 29—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West

March 30—Birmingham, AL—Saturn

April 1—Kansas City, MO—RecordBar

April 3—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

April 4—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater

April 7—Austin, TX—Parish

April 10—Colorado Springs, CO—The Black Sheep

April 11—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater

April 12—Fort Collins, CO—Washington's Foco

April 13—Boulder, CO—Fox Theatre

April 16—Salt Lake City, UT—Urban Lounge

April 17—Boise, ID—Shrine Ballroom

April 19—Vancouver, BC—Hollywood Theatre

April 20—Kelowna, BC—Revelry Food + Music Hub

April 22—Victoria, BC—Capital Ballroom

April 24—Seattle, WA—Neumos

April 26—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo's 365 Club

April 28—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 7—Boston, MA—Brighton Music Hall

May 10—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom

May 11—Philadelphia, PA—World Café Live

May 12—Washington, D.C.—The Atlantis

May 14—Toronto, ON—The Great Hall

May 16—Ann Arbor, MI—The Ark

May 17—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

May 18—Milwaukee, WI—Vivarium

May 19—St. Paul, MN—Amsterdam Bar & Hall

May 23—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

