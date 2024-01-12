BIG|BRAVE Release New Album 'A Chaos Of Flowers' On April 19, 2024





May 25 - London, UK - Portals Festival New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BIG|BRAVE have announced their new album A Chaos Of Flowers, out April 19th. Along with the album's announce, the elemental Canadian trio have shared the video for single "i felt a funeral". BIG|BRAVE have also announced an extensive tour in 2024 throughout the UK and Europe, with North American dates to be announced."i felt a funeral" borrows from the poetry of Emily Dickinson, BIG|BRAVE embodying the inner turmoil of her words with a bold mixture of frothing chords, arcs of bending drones, delicate brushwork, and guitarist/vocalist Robin Wattie's resolute voice.On the creation of the video, guitarist Mathieu Ball notes, "The making of this video employed a similar process as we do when writing music. As we've learned to let the flow of ideas take its course, the act of creating works whether with fully formed concepts or an unfinished notion, starting the work itself acts as a sort of guide to where the final outcome may land. We realized that something more visually minimal than what we first imagined was the way to go."By using a single-take that loosely follows Wattie's movements, with moments of imperfection, lost focus, and fluctations in lighting, "the performer (Robin) and the audience both partake in this visual and aural conversation together creating a more intimate visual space. The audience is led in and out of her intimate space all while being kept at safe distance. Paired with the lyrical content, it can be considered an apt representation of the elements of mental collapse - a simplified visual dance with the inner and outside world."BIG|BRAVE's music has been described as massive minimalism. Their fusillades of textural distortion and feedback emphasize their music's frayed edges as much as its all-encompassing weight. The potency of the trio's work is their singular artistry combining elements of traditional folk techniques and a modern deconstruction of guitar music. Gain, feedback, and amplitude are essential to A Chaos Of Flowers, an album that builds on their ferocious 2023 album nature morte.Lyrically, the songs explore the most vulnerable of human experiences, how marginalizations manifest internally and externally, the inner struggles of isolation, and co-existence in nature. A Chaos of Flowers draws on catharsis and beauty as well as the quagmire of disorientation and othering. The album is a monument of simultaneous serenity and disquiet, a subtle maelstrom of internal life.BIG|BRAVE E.U. & U.K. tour dates:May 3 - Duisburg, DE - StapeltorMay 4 - Brussels, BE - Les Nuits BotaniqueMay 5 - Paris, FR - Pointe EphemereMay 6 - Bern, CH - DachstockMay 7 - Schorndorf, DE - Club ManufakturMay 8 - Graz, AT - Orpheum ExtraMay 9 - Budapest, HU - Durer KertMay 10 - Wien, AT - ChelseaMay 11 - Krakow, PL - Kamienna12May 12 - Warsaw, PL - HydrozagadkaMay 14 - Prague Bike, CZ - JesusMay 15 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am BerghainMay 16 - Aarhus, DK - VoxHallMay 17 - Sonderborg, DK - MejerietMay 18 - Copenhagen DK - A Colossal WeekendMay 20 - Den Haag, NL - PaardMay 21 - Antwerp, BE - BouckenborghMay 22 - Ramsgate, UK - Ramsgate Music HallMay 23 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door StoreMay 24 - Bristol, UK - DareshackMay 25 - Leeds, UK - The Lending RoomMay 25 - London, UK - Portals Festival



