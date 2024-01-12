Bright Light Bright Light Unleashes Ferocious Kiss-Off Anthem "You Want My"





On May 17th, Bright Light Bright Light (the performance alias of Welsh international pop star Rod Thomas), will invite listeners to 'Enjoy Youth' - his forthcoming new album that will serve as a shimmering reminder that life is meant for living, even in its hardest moments.Whether it's struggling in the dystopian times we're trudging through, coming to terms with your own self-worth, or just needing something to look forward to, 'Enjoy Youth' delivers a mission statement to embrace joy however you can and appreciate every minute while you still have it.﻿The album, which will be released on his own label YSKWN! (in partnership with Megaforce Records), also was teased today with the release of Bright Light Bright Light's new song "You Want My…". Unfolding as a jilted lover's dancefloor anthem, the track pays loving homage to two of Bright Light Bright Light's most cherished influences - Pet Shop Boys and the late, great George Michael. Sonically the production, created by co-writer Ian Masterson (Bananarama, Dannii Minogue, Strictly Come Dancing), dives into the giddy, lush world of Pet Shop Boys' 80s/90s dance classics, and the title is, of course, a tongue-in-cheek reference to George's iconic "I Want Your Sex.""I wanted the song to be empowering and defiant," said Rod Thomas about the new track. "So I made it a sort of anthem for someone finally drawing the line under a one-sided relationship, refusing to give in to a selfish lover anymore."On February 5th, Bright Light Bright Light will perform at NYC's legendary Joe's Pub, and later this month on January 26th he will release a remix EP for "You Want My..." including a remix by buzzing UK artist Tsatsamis.The title of his new album comes from a charming real-life bit of advice Rod Thomas received in his late teens while visiting a friend in Paris who was working as an au pair. One night as they were sneaking out to go to the clubs, the grandmother of the house caught them, laughed, and gave them the simple yet powerful advice to "enjoy youth!" While not literally referencing an age bracket, the album title is more a reminder to embrace the love, light and excitement of life while you can and keep that youthful spirit forever inside you."You Want My…" joins fellow prerelease sister tracks "Boys", "Sweet Release", " Down To One " and "I Don't Know What I'm Going To Do" which have punctuated the last two years like shining, glittery gemstone bites of effervescent synth-pop. Elsewhere on the album, Bright Light Bright Light partners up with GRAMMY-nominated Mykal Kilgore, dance music legend Ultra Naté, Sam Harper (the voice on Riton and Nightcrawlers' international smash " Friday "), Berri (known for her huge 90s hit " Sunshine After The Rain ") and Beth Hirsch (who features on Air's classic album 'Moon Safari'). Packed full of glittering electropop, 90s house and big dollops of Hi-NRG synthpop, it's an album that acknowledges the darkness in the world around us and offers up an escapist alternative, even if just for a brief moment."The album is written to help myself and the listener feel joy when joy isn't always the dominant feeling," said Thomas. "I feel like since COVID, it's been harder to let myself be as buoyant and optimistic as I previously was, so these songs are reminders to myself to keep embracing fun, silliness, playfulness, camp, drama - to let emotions take hold of you and run with them, and to remember the joy of connection with the people you love."The Huff Post has called Bright Light Bright Light a "purveyor of pulsing, electro-pop anthems that lean into glittery nostalgia" while his last album 'Fun City' (which served as a love letter to marginalized communities & a journey through queer history) had Billboard calling his music "a much-needed dance escape" and Rolling Stone proclaiming that the record offers a "buoyant beat to dance through pain and trouble."Bright Light Bright Light is an artist, producer, composer and DJ, currently based in NYC. He is known for notably being the first - and to date, only - unsigned artist to perform on Graham Norton's BBC One TV show, for opening for Cher on her world tour, for regular tea dance events around NYC, and for a slew of colorful and infectious pop collaborations, production credits, and/or touring slots alongside Elton John, Jake Shears, Andy Bell, Ellie Goulding, Sam Sparro, Jujubee, Initial Talk, and many more.Over the years his music has been heralded by the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Paper Magazine, Top40-Charts, USA Today, The Line of Best Fit, The Guardian and more. He cites the music of Kylie Minogue, Girls Aloud, the Scissor Sisters, Grace Jones and Goldfrapp as major inspirations, as well as The Legend of Zelda & classic Nintendo, horror films (his stage name is a reference to a quote from Gremlins and he has a special love of the Giallo movement) and his beloved cat Sunny.



