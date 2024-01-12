Steve Hackett Launches 'Wherever You Are'; Second Track Taken From 'The Circus And The Nightwale'





https://hackettsongs.com/tour.html New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary rock guitarist Steve Hackett is set to release his new studio album 'The Circus And The Nightwhale' on 16th February 2024, via InsideOut Music. A rite-of-passage concept album with a young character called Travla at the centre of it, 'The Circus And The Nightwhale's' 13 tracks have an autobiographical angle for the musician who says about his 30th solo release: "I love this album. It says the things I've been wanting to say for a very long time."Today a brand new track is revealed, titled 'Wherever You Are', and you can watch the video now below!Of the track, Steve comments: "'Wherever You Are' is a song of love winning through, shattering the chains of the physical world… Light obliterating darkness. A new universe has opened up with the hope that such a strong love could even survive death. The dreams of childhood realised, there is a sense of everything coming around full circle… Even the three part harmony guitar at the end of Genesis' The Musical Box is revisited in spirit with the joy of celebration during this song."The albums opening track 'People of the Smoke' was released in December. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_iujNWzPL0The new album is available to pre-order on several different formats, including a Limited CD+Blu-ray mediabook (including 5.1 Surround Sound & 24bit high resolution stereo mixes), Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180g Vinyl LP & as Digital Album. All feature the stunning cover painting by Denise Marsh. Pre-order now here: https://stevehackett.lnk.to/TheCircusAndTheNightwhaleSteve will celebrate the release of his new album with two HMV in-store events in London & Birmingham, where he will be taking part in a Q&A and signing albums. Find out more details on those here: https://ow.ly/HUaT50Q7paJ'The Circus And The Nightwhale' is Steve's first new music in over two years. Recorded between tours in 2022 and 2023 at Siren studio in the UK - with guest parts beamed in from Sweden, Austria, the US, Azerbaijan and Denmark, the line-up for 'The Circus And The Nightwhale' includes some familiar faces alongside Steve on electric and acoustic guitars, 12-string, mandolin, harmonica, percussion, bass and vocals. Roger King (keyboards, programming and orchestral arrangements), Rob Townsend (sax), Jonas Reingold (bass), Nad Sylvan (vocals), Craig Blundell (drums) and Amanda Lehmann on vocals. Nick D'Virgilio and Hugo Degenhardt return as guests on the drumstool, engineer extraordinaire Benedict Fenner appears on keyboards and Malik Mansurov is back with the tar. Finally, Steve's brother John Hackett is present once more on flute.The full track-listing is as follows:1. People Of The Smoke2. These Passing Clouds3. Taking You Down4. Found And Lost5. Enter The Ring6. Get Me Out!7. Ghost Moon and Living Love8. Circo Inferno9. Breakout10. All At Sea11. Into The Nightwhale12. Wherever You Are13. White DoveSumming up 'The Circus And The Nightwhale', Steve says: "It's a lovely journey that starts dirty, scratchy and smoky and becomes heavenly and divine. How can you resist it?"Steve Hackett & band will tour the world extensively in 2024, including a brand new UK tour 'Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo,' which will see him return to the legendary Royal Albert Hall. He will also return to North America early this year, with European shows booked in for the Summer.For the full list of dates, head to: https://hackettsongs.com/tour.htmlwww.hackettsongs.comwww.facebook.com/pages/Steve-Hackett/123101228589www.twitter.com/HackettOfficialhttps://hackettsongs.com/tour.html



