News
Alternative 12/01/2024

Marc Valentine ("The New King Of British Power-Pop") Releasing New Single "Strange Weather" On January 26, 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Marc Valentine, the charismatic singer-songwriter who Vive Le Rock magazine recently crowned "the new king of British power-pop," will release a single, "Strange Weather", through Little Steven's Wicked Cool Records on January 26.

A heady mix of classic pop hooks and theatrical flair - as if Tom Petty and David Bowie were driving together through the desert - "Strange Weather" finds the frontman pondering a glimpse of what appear to be extraterrestrial life forms. It's a close encounter of the heard kind that will delight fans of both songcraft and spacecraft.
"I've always been obsessed with UFOs," says Marc. "And for this song I drew inspiration from the American landscapes and colors of retro sci-fi movies like Critters, Gremlins and The Man Who Fell To Earth , small towns shaken by weird events. Having to look twice... is what you've seen real, or is your mind just playing tricks?"

Produced by Dave Draper (The Wildhearts, Ryan Hamilton, The Professionals), "Strange Weather" is the second track to be taken from Marc's sophomore album 'Basement Sparks', which is set for release in the spring.

As frontman of Last Great Dreamers - a colorful power-pop band with roots in London's '90s glam-rock scene - Marc co-wrote and performed on four well-received albums, before launching a solo career with 2022's 'Future Obscure', a 12-track collection that quickly became his most acclaimed work to date. Two new singles, "Jinx Of Finchley Road" and "Skeleton Key", followed in 2023.

What they said about 'Future Obscure'...
"Melody that would slay daytime radio in a saner world... 9/10" - Vive Le Rock
"Ace solo debut from the Last Great Dreamers frontman; a masterclass in melody and energy... 4/5" - MOJO
"Endlessly melodic... simultaneously touching and gloriously rambunctious" - Classic Rock
"A buoyant and joyous pop-infused blast of rock 'n' roll" - Louder Than War
"Strange Weather" will be available to stream and purchase through digital platforms from January 26, 2024.
Marc Valentine basement Sparks Digital
https://marcvalentine.co.uk/
https://www.instagram.com/marcvalentine45
www.facebook.com/marcvalentinemusicartist






