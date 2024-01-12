KMFDM Presents Title Track From New 'Let Go' Album, Out Via Metropolis Records On February 2, 2024



11. Fillet Manchego Claret & Blow New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising up lean and mean, KMFDM is doin' it again, celebrating 40 years of conceptual continuity in grand style! 'LET GO' marks the group's 23rd studio album, the core lineup of Sascha "Käpt'n K" Konietzko, Lucia Cifarelli, Andy Selway and Andee Blacksugar presenting their signature onslaught of pulse-pounding rhythms, scorching electronics, blistering guitars, and vocals full of grit, growl, and grind addressing the social, political, and cultural ills of a world in perpetual turmoil.The first taste of their new record is the title track 'LET GO', the first of the 11 tracks on the album.Stylistically diverse as ever, KMFDM continues to bridge the gaps between genres, coalescing into what we know and love as the Ultra Heavy Beat! "Never let them know your next move," says Käpt'N K, laying down the band's primary philosophy on this record, commanding you to let go of precept and pretense, to hold on tight, leave your worries behind, and get ready to rock!From the driving techno, dance, and funk infused thrust of 'LET GO' to the airily melodic and swirling vibes of 'AIRHEAD' and 'TOUCH', the grooving revolutionary oratory and percolating spaghetti western guitar and glitch-laden synth leads of 'TURN THE LIGHT ON' to the sneering and seething riot grrl fury of 'WHEN THE BELL TOLLS', the sinister hip-hop injected 'NEXT MOVE', the downright cinematic and Teutonic electro of 'ERLKÖNIG', and the virulent dub warcry of 'WW 2023' - KMFDM continues to break down barriers and immerse audiences in a bold new reality.Konietzko and Cifarelli prove as vicious a team as ever, equally sharing vocal and lyrical duties, with longtime associate MC Ocelot appearing to give 'NEXT MOVE' an extra touch of raucous rap energy. All the while, Blacksugar's prowess on six-strings continues to awe and astound, backed by Selway's dynamic drumming, meshing with Konietzko's masterful programming.Mixed and mastered by Benjamin Lawrenz (VNV Nation, Deep Purple, Saga, Mono Inc., Lord of the Lost), at Chameleon Recording Studios in Hamburg, 'LET GO' signals KMFDM's 40th anniversary loudly and proudly, with Aidan "BRUTE" Hughes' distinctive cover artwork mirroring the album's breakneck power. After four decades, the Ultra Heavy Beat simply refuses to rest in pity and regret, raising a sharpened middle finger at a world in chaos.As of January 12, the 'LET GO' single will be available from fine music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. On February 2, the full 'Let Go' album will be released digitally, on CD and as a Limited Edition Vinyl double LP. Following this, they embark on a month-long US tour, for which tickets are already available for pre-order.KMFDM (originally Kein Mehrheit Für Die Mitleid, loosely translated by the band as "no pity for the majority") is a multinational industrial band from Hamburg, Germany, led by Sascha Konietzko, who founded the band in 1984 as a performance art project in Paris, France.Their early albums were recorded in Germany before moving to the USA, where they found much greater success with Chicago-based seminal record label Wax Trax! Throughout the 90's, KMFDM constantly evolved with a revolving door line-up, becoming a household name in the US music scene. Their 1995 hit 'Juke Joint Jezebel' catapulted KMFDM into the Billboard charts and got them onto many movie soundtracks, notably 'Bad Boys' and 'Mortal Kombat'. Bands like Rammstein and Korn had their humble beginnings opening on KMFDM tours. The band took a brief hiatus in 1999 after recording their 10hh album for Wax Trax Records.Konietzko resurrected KMFDM in 2002 on Metropolis Records with a line-up featuring, among others, American singer Lucia Cifarelli (from the band DRILL) and Tim Skold (who later joined Marilyn Manson). Releasing studio albums and touring frequently throughout the 2000's, Konietzko and Cifarelli returned to Germany in 2008. Over their 22 studio albums and countless singles, dozens of musicians have worked with KMFDM, with sales now in excess of two million records worldwide.One of the first bands to bring industrial music to a mainstream audience, Konietzko refers to KMFDM's music as "The Ultra-Heavy Beat". Meshing heavy metal guitar riffs, electronic music, and both male and female vocals, their music encompasses various styles, including industrial rock, electronic body music, and even reggae and dub. Fiercely political, many of the band's lyrics take a stand against violence, war and oppression. KMFDM tour after every major release, its band members known to be accessible to and interact with fans, both online and at concerts.Sascha Konietzko - Bass, Beats, Synths & VocalsLucia Cifarelli - VocalsAndy Selway - DrumsAndee Blacksugar - GuitarsMC Ocelot - RapWritten by Blacksugar, Cifarelli, Konietzko, SelwayProduced by Sascha KonietzkoRecorded at Kommandozentrale (Hamburg), Swamp Studios (Florida) & Casa Blacksugar (Brooklyn NY)Mixed by Benjamin Lawrence & Sascha Konietzkoat Chameleon & Kommandozentrale (Hamburg)Vocals on 'Airhead' mixed by Veronica FerraroMastered by Benjamin Lawrence at Chameleon (Hamburg)Art by BRUTE!Layout by Chris ZanderArtist photos by Bobby TalamineTRACK LIST01. Let Go02. Push!03. Next Move04. Airhead05. Turn The Light On06. Touch07. Erlkönig08. When The Bell Tolls09. Totem E. Eggs10. WW 202311. Fillet Manchego Claret & Blow



