21 Savage Makes London Homecoming In New Video!

www.leadingbyexamplefoundation.org New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the day his third solo LP, american dream, arrives, 21 Savage keeps his foot on the gas with the release of the album's first music video, for the London On Da Track-produced "redrum." The video, directed by British director Danny Seth, is set in Savage's hometown of Brixton in London, UK during Savage's homecoming trip in December. The trip marked the first time Savage was able to return to the UK since he was 12 years old.Get: 'american dream'': https://amzn.to/3vz0ENwThe video begins with a satirical account of what many consider to be "the real London": Big Ben, vintage red telephone booths and buggy cabs. The narrator cheekily suggests that "redrum" is the real London, and 21 Savage's presence is immediately felt as Brixton youth flank the rapper and rally their support, from packed out balconies to bike convoys. London welcomes its native son back with open arms.american dream is Savage's third studio album as a solo artist. The GRAMMY winner is up for five awards at this year's ceremony, including "Best Rap Album" and "Best Rap Song."' american dream features Travis Scott, Young Thug, Metro Boomin, Doja Cat, Summer Walker and more, and is available now.​Grammy Award Winning multi platinum artist 21 Savage, one of the most sought after rappers of this generation, landed his 2nd #1 album in 2020 with the release of Savage Mode 2, the follow up to 2016's platinum certified record Savage Mode. His 2019 album i am > i was, which received platinum certification and was nominated for Best Album of the Year in 2020, earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Song for "A Lot."In 2022 the collaborative album with Drake, Her Loss also went on to debut on Billboard 200 Album Charts at No.1 making this his 3rd album to top the charts. Through his award winning foundation Leading by Example founded in 2018, Savage provides financial literacy education to underserved youth nationwide providing thousands of scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement for teens and students alike.In December 2022 the state of Georgia recognized December 21st as 21 Savage Day in recognition of his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.www.leadingbyexamplefoundation.org



