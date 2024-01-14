The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix Of 'No Reason'





Founder of the pioneering record label New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Continuing the legacy of The Chemical Brothers, one of electronic music's most successful and critically acclaimed bands in history, reknowned international producer and DJ Chris Lake has remixed live favorite track 'No Reason'.Already showcased to wild reactions at Lake's DJ sets globally, fans of both acts have been anxiously awaiting its arrival. Chris Lake delivers a combination of energetic beats and intricate rhythms infused with a fresh perspective, lending it new life on the dancefloor while maintaining the essence of the original. Lake adds his signature touch, keeping a balance between driving rhythms and melodic elements.'No Reason' is taken from The Chemical Brothers' For That Beautiful Feeling, their tenth studio album, released to universal acclaim in September. The album was recently voted Rolling Stone UK's album of the year and has also been nominated for Best Dance/ Electronic Music Album Grammy Award.The band's recent sold-out UK tour saw them play their biggest shows to date in addition to a triumphant return to Coachella in the U.S and Corona Capital in Mexico.In addition, Paused in Cosmic Reflection - the newly released definitive history of The Chemical Brothers is No 3 in the Rough Trade books of the year and is available now through White Rabbit/Orion and will be released in the U.S. in the Spring.British producer/DJ Chris Lake has cemented his status as one of dance music's most compelling and massively successful artists, with combined global streams of his songs surpassing one billion. Since making his breakthrough with a string of #1 singles in the late 2000s, the Grammy Award nominated musician has toured the globe, bringing his explosive DJ set to virtually every major music festival.Founder of the pioneering record label Black Book Records, Lake has helped launch the careers of Cloonee, Miane, HoneyLuv, Mochakk and numerous other rising artists. In 2023, Lake released two singles featuring acclaimed artist Aluna, 'More Baby' and 'Beggin'.



