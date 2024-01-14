|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Releases 'Murder On The Dancefloor' On 7' Vinyl For The First Time After Saltburn Resurgence
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
425 entries in 22 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
452 entries in 21 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
424 entries in 20 charts
Snowman
Sia
215 entries in 18 charts
Water
Tyla
185 entries in 19 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
392 entries in 9 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
420 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
340 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
222 entries in 15 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1111 entries in 25 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
111 entries in 24 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
308 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
281 entries in 11 charts
Webb Dalton: From Nashville Stages To Serving And Protecting, 'Rice & Beans' Sings The Working Class Anthem
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter, Eric Roberson Stops By The Front Porch (Live Sessions) For A Live Freestyle Performance
Ithaca, NY-Based Artist Rose Alaimo Releases High Energy 'Power Lines' Single On The Power Of Human Connection