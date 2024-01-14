21 Savage, Burna Boy And Metro Boomin Release 'Just Like Me'





If you're looking for some new music to spice up your playlist, you might want to check out the latest collaboration between 21 Savage, Burna Boy and Metro Boomin. The trio teamed up on a track called 'Just Like Me', which is part of the soundtrack for the upcoming movie 'The Harder They Fall'.

The song is a fusion of hip-hop, afrobeat and trap, with 21 Savage delivering his signature bars over Metro Boomin's hard-hitting production. Burna Boy adds his smooth vocals and catchy hooks, creating a contrast with 21 Savage's raw and gritty style. The result is a banger that will make you want to hit the dance floor or the gym.

The song also showcases the versatility and chemistry of the three artists, who have worked together before on projects like 'Savage Mode II' and 'Twice As Tall'. They each bring their own flavor and personality to the track, while also complementing each other's strengths. 'Just Like Me' is a testament to their talent and creativity, as well as their ability to cross genres and cultures.

If you haven't heard 'Just Like Me' yet, you can stream it on Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube. You can also watch the official video, which features scenes from 'The Harder They Fall', a western movie starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors and more. The movie will be released on Netflix on November 3rd, so make sure you don't miss it.

'Just Like Me' is one of the many songs that 21 Savage, Burna Boy and Metro Boomin have released this year, proving that they are among the most prolific and influential artists in the music industry. Whether you're a fan of rap, afrobeat or trap, you'll find something to enjoy in their discography. And if you're looking for more collaborations like this one, stay tuned for more updates on their future projects.




