Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 14/01/2024

21 Savage, Burna Boy And Metro Boomin Release 'Just Like Me'

Hot Songs Around The World

Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
425 entries in 22 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
452 entries in 21 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
424 entries in 20 charts
Snowman
Sia
215 entries in 18 charts
Water
Tyla
185 entries in 19 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
392 entries in 9 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
420 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
340 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
222 entries in 15 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1111 entries in 25 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
111 entries in 24 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
308 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
281 entries in 11 charts
21 Savage, Burna Boy And Metro Boomin Release 'Just Like Me'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) If you're looking for some new music to spice up your playlist, you might want to check out the latest collaboration between 21 Savage, Burna Boy and Metro Boomin. The trio teamed up on a track called 'Just Like Me', which is part of the soundtrack for the upcoming movie 'The Harder They Fall'.

The song is a fusion of hip-hop, afrobeat and trap, with 21 Savage delivering his signature bars over Metro Boomin's hard-hitting production. Burna Boy adds his smooth vocals and catchy hooks, creating a contrast with 21 Savage's raw and gritty style. The result is a banger that will make you want to hit the dance floor or the gym.

The song also showcases the versatility and chemistry of the three artists, who have worked together before on projects like 'Savage Mode II' and 'Twice As Tall'. They each bring their own flavor and personality to the track, while also complementing each other's strengths. 'Just Like Me' is a testament to their talent and creativity, as well as their ability to cross genres and cultures.



If you haven't heard 'Just Like Me' yet, you can stream it on Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube. You can also watch the official video, which features scenes from 'The Harder They Fall', a western movie starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors and more. The movie will be released on Netflix on November 3rd, so make sure you don't miss it.

'Just Like Me' is one of the many songs that 21 Savage, Burna Boy and Metro Boomin have released this year, proving that they are among the most prolific and influential artists in the music industry. Whether you're a fan of rap, afrobeat or trap, you'll find something to enjoy in their discography. And if you're looking for more collaborations like this one, stay tuned for more updates on their future projects.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0093181 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050449371337891 secs