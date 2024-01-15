One Square Mile Join Sound Speed Records Roster; Releasing Latest EP 'Source Of Suffering' On Vinyl



The label has announced plans to issue their latest EP 'Source Of Suffering' on vinyl for the first time. Pre-orders will launch shortly. Stay tuned for more information.



Emerging from the heart of the South Bay's vibrant and storied punk rock scene, One



One



While 1SM is influenced by the many iconic punk and hardcore bands who came out of Hermosa Beach and the South Bay, their approach has been to not place any limits on their sound or style and simply write music that speaks to their lives and experiences.



The band has played over 35 shows this year alone, including a recent stint opening for The C_nts and OFF!.



1SM will be touring Australia in April 2024 with Long Beach, CA's Hamapple. See the dates below.

Stream 'Source Of Suffering' Here: https://onesquaremile.hearnow.com



Track Listing:

1. Revisions of Truth

2. Remove You

3. Dead in the Sun

4. One Way

5. Sludge



Australian Tour:

APRIL 4TH - BALLARAT

APRIL 5TH - GEELONG

APRIL 6TH - MELBOURNE (Punk Rock Showdown - Aus vs. USA)

APRIL 7TH - N. MELBOURNE

APRIL 11TH - SYDNEY T.B.A.

MAY 19- Murrieta, CA- Solaris (with MDC, D.I., Brat)



Watch 1SM's Blue Beach Studio session here: https://youtu.be/o223NFczzho



Lineup:



Terry Davidson Drums

Todd King. Bass

John McCree Guitar



www.facebook.com/1SMHb

www.instagram.com/onesquaremilehb

www.youtube.com/@onesquaremile5520

