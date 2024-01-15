Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
One Square Mile Join Sound Speed Records Roster; Releasing Latest EP 'Source Of Suffering' On Vinyl

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising Hermosa Beach, CA punks One Square Mile have inked a deal with Southern California-based Sound Speed Records (Chaser, The Dead Krazukies, Flag On Fire).
The label has announced plans to issue their latest EP 'Source Of Suffering' on vinyl for the first time. Pre-orders will launch shortly. Stay tuned for more information.

Emerging from the heart of the South Bay's vibrant and storied punk rock scene, One Square Miles' latest offering, 'Source of Suffering', produced by Cameron Webb, serves as a captivating successor to their 2018 debut LP, 'The System'. The new EP marks a bold sonic departure, while simultaneously remaining true to the region's rich punk rock heritage.

One Square Mile was formed in Hermosa Beach, California in 2017. The band's name originates from the city of Hermosa Beach, which covers about...wait for it: One square mile of land.

While 1SM is influenced by the many iconic punk and hardcore bands who came out of Hermosa Beach and the South Bay, their approach has been to not place any limits on their sound or style and simply write music that speaks to their lives and experiences.

The band has played over 35 shows this year alone, including a recent stint opening for The C_nts and OFF!.

1SM will be touring Australia in April 2024 with Long Beach, CA's Hamapple. See the dates below.
Stream 'Source Of Suffering' Here: https://onesquaremile.hearnow.com

Track Listing:
1. Revisions of Truth
2. Remove You
3. Dead in the Sun
4. One Way
5. Sludge

Australian Tour:
APRIL 4TH - BALLARAT
APRIL 5TH - GEELONG
APRIL 6TH - MELBOURNE (Punk Rock Showdown - Aus vs. USA)
APRIL 7TH - N. MELBOURNE
APRIL 11TH - SYDNEY T.B.A.
MAY 19- Murrieta, CA- Solaris (with MDC, D.I., Brat)

Watch 1SM's Blue Beach Studio session here: https://youtu.be/o223NFczzho

Lineup:
Vanessa Kaylor Phillips
Terry Davidson Drums
Todd King. Bass
John McCree Guitar

www.facebook.com/1SMHb
www.instagram.com/onesquaremilehb
www.youtube.com/@onesquaremile5520
https://onesquaremilemusic.com






