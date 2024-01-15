Gab De La Vega Releases "Northern Lights", Second Single Off Upcoming Album "Life Burns" Out March 1, 2024



www.linktr.ee/gabdelavega New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gab De La Vega releases "Northern Lights," another single off his upcoming fourth studio album, "Life Burns," set for release on March 1, 2024. Life Burns " is being released by SBÄM Records worldwide, in collaboration with Sell The Heart Records (United States), Epidemic Records, Motorcity Produzioni, and Overdrive (all in Italy).The first single "Off My Chest" (released in December) delivered a more powerful full-band sound, pushing boundaries with dynamic drum beats and fierce guitar riffs, unveiling De La Vega's hardcore and punk roots. But " Northern Lights " highlights a different side of the upcoming album, exposing listeners to more balanced, yet still punchy, melodically elaborate and solidly grooved sounds, giving the impression that " Life Burns " profiles as a cohesive but at the same time multi-faceted album.The feelings evoked by the depth of the lyrics and vocals are amplified by the songwriting of a track that introduces itself with a loose pace, only to astonish the listener as the song unravels. " Northern Lights " is in fact a lively and vibrant track, capable of developing a sonic and emotional climaxamplified by the dreamy arrangement, elaborated in the studio in collaboration with producer and bandmate Simone Piccinelli, guitarist of Gab De La Vega's backing band The Open Cages.Gab De La Vega comments: "I wanted to share " Northern Lights " as the second single taken from the upcoming album because it is one of the tracks that most reflects the sense of depth that " Life Burns " will have, both in sound and lyrics. Juxtaposed with "Off My Chest" it definitely creates the kind of contrast that can make you realize how rich this album is in every sense of the word. This album represents the most honest and unfiltered side of myself, not just as musician, but as a person balancing between the negative things of life and the drive towards the positive ones, between being right and being wrong, dreams and reality. Northern Lights " is a song that plays with emotions, touching peaks in every direction, transforming for example the concept of solitude, presenting it not as a negative element, but as a companion on the journey toward awareness of one's condition within the complex design of life. A moment of redemption that explodes in the serenity that comes through a deep and necessary catharsis in the human experience."The single comes with a music video that translates in pictures the mood of the song. Gab De La Vega says: "The video was an idea of my guitarist and producer Simone Piccinelli. I knew it needed to be something very particular, just like the song. Simone had this vision for this video and he thought we needed something that could visually match the song and its nature. I gave him carte blanche because I knew I could trust his creativity. Joey Gaibina behind the camera did all the rest. I simply had a great time filming this on a cold december day on Lake Garda, which is not far from where I live. I think the visuals match the intensity of the song and the landscapes we used in the video are perfect for the kind of lyrics this song has."As a seasoned performer, Gab De La Vega's journey has spanned across Europe, including the UK, the US East Coast, Canada, and South America, sharing stages with prominent artists such as Frank Turner, Against Me!, Laura Jane Grace, PUP, Chuck Ragan, Joey Cape and more.In 2022 he appeared with his band at Frank Turner's Lost Evenings Festival in Berlin, at the British singer-songwriter's invitation and he recently embarked on the "Road to the Next Chapter Tour" in 2023, bridging the gap between his third record, "Beyond Space And Time," and the upcoming album. Northern Lights " and " Life Burns " were co-produced by Simone Piccinelli and Gab De La Vega at La Buca Recording Club (Montichiari, Italy). The single cover artwork was crafted by Christophe Bonardi, with layout design by Gab De La Vega.Concurrently with the release of the new single, the labels involved have started pre-orders for the physical release of " Life Burns " (to be released March 1st), which see the album released on vinyl, CD and tape.Pre-orders are available here:https://linktr.ee/gabdelavegaPreorders are available at SBÄM Records (Worldwide, including their partner stores in UK and Canada - vinyl and CD), Sell The Heart Records (USA - vinyl and CD),Epidemic Records (covering Italy along with Motorcity Produzioni -(vinyl and CD) and Overdrive (Italy -tape).www.facebook.com/gabdelavegamusicwww.instagram.com/gabdelavegaxvxwww.smarturl.com/GabDeLaVegaDOT single on all platformswww.linktr.ee/gabdelavega



