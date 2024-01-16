Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 16/01/2024

Chris Nelson Releases Explosive New Patriotic Song Honoring American Heroes

Chris Nelson Releases Explosive New Patriotic Song Honoring American Heroes
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Nelson, a newly emerged country music artist and retired Army veteran, has struck a chord with audiences nationwide with the release of his new single, "No Flag Higher." This heartfelt and patriotic tribute is an ode to his fellow fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives to defend freedom. "No Flag Higher" was inspired by Chris' own personal military experiences and he penned the song at a local bar in Arlington, VA

Living near Arlington National Cemetery, Chris draws daily inspiration from the poignant visual reminder of the sacrifices made by our heroes since the cemetery was established in 1864. Having served in the Army in various theatres of operations, Chris intimately understands the dedication, sacrifices, and the profound pain of losing comrades in the line of duty.

The song, released in December 2023, has quickly gained momentum, amassing nearly one million streams on Spotify in just three weeks. Chris, who only released his first song in August 2023 has also garnered a growing fan base on social media, a testament to the resonating impact of his powerful lyrics and ability to tell personal stories that resonate with country music fans.

"No Flag Higher" encapsulates the essence of patriotism and the unwavering spirit of those who fought for the United States. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a weary veteran in a small-town bar, reflecting on the memories of comrades who gave their all for their country. The chorus declares: "Ain't no flag flies higher, than the one they raise, Ain't no sacrifice greater, than the one they pay, Ain't no love that's stronger, than the kind of love they gave, For the land of the free, thank God for the brave." Chris says, "those who lost a husband, wife, son, daughter, mother, father, or friend in combat understands exactly the meaning behind the lyrics".

Chris aims not only to honor the our heroes and their families but also to rekindle a sense of patriotism in a nation that he believes has in some ways "lost touch" with why we enjoy the freedoms we have. The song serves as a moving reminder of the selfless sacrifices made by our military, a love like no other.

You can listen to "No Flag Higher" and Chris's other songs on all music streaming apps and social media platforms. Chris plans to release his first album in the Spring of 2024, so be sure and follow him for all the latest updates. Please visit his website for his complete bio and latest music release information.






